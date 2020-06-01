Theatre Three to Stream THE IMMIGRANT by Mark Harelik

As The National Theatre community endures limitations on gatherings, Theatre Three continues its practice of offering intimate theatrical experiences in innovative ways. From June 15 - 28, Theatre Three will stream Mark Harelik's inspiring play, The Immigrant. Directed by Theatre Three Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt, the play will be performed and designed to work within the necessary current restrictions. Set in Hamilton, Texas in the early half of the 20th century, this technologically-forward telling of the play won't put audiences in the room where it happened, but it will make history. Streaming access codes are only $15 and are available for purchase at www.Theatre3Dallas.com.

"Innovative storytelling emerges out of restrictions," explains Schmidt. "You explore, experiment and innovate. You keep what works and discard what doesn't. None of that happens unless you commit and jump in feet first. That's what we're doing. Mistakes will be made, but a story will be told."

Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela emphasizes, "It's not just important-it's imperative at this moment in history to tell this story. Not in the way that gets you grants or imaginary theatre points, but in a flesh and bone, down and dirty way."

In lieu of tickets, patrons will purchase access codes for streaming. Streaming is limited to 200 for each of the ten viewing opportunities (full schedule follows at bottom of press release). Consider each viewing opportunity as a performance that begins at the published time. Videos must be accessed within 30 minutes of the start times for each show. In addition to the streamed performance, viewers will be provided with a digital version of a traditional performance program. Plus, Theatre Three will host talkbacks on Facebook following the performances on June 15, June 21 and June 28 (www.facebook.com/theatre3dallas.)

ABOUT THE PLAY:

The Immigrant by Mark Harelik



Director: Jeffrey Schmidt

Assistant Director: Merri Brewer

Scenic Design: Jeffrey Schmidt

Costume Design: Shahrzad Mazaheri

Lighting and Projection Design: Philip Vilar

Sound Design: Harley Roche

Props Master: Claudia V. Jenkins

Dialect Coach: Krista Scott

Dramaturgy: Dante Flores

Cultural Consultant: Randy Pearlman

Editor: Jon Todd Collins

The most widely produced play in the country in 1991, this play gently grapples with the thorny questions that plague the USA-who deserves to belong here and what do we owe each other? Set in Hamilton, Texas, The Immigrant tells the story of Russian-Jewish immigrant Haskell Harelik as he settles into America at the turn of the 20th century. Unable to speak English, the outsider pulls his banana cart through the staunch Christian community seeking shelter. Over a span of 30 years, this tiny town becomes the home for his young family as religion meets religion, culture meets culture, fear meets fear, and love meets love. Based on the life of the playwright's grandfather, this play resonates deeply today, as immigration policies and anti-Sematic rhetoric embroil the globe in conflict.

Cast:

Ben Stegmair

Haskell Harelik

Krista Scott

Ima Perry

Adrian Churchill

Milton Perry

Jenna Caire

Leah Harelik

Monday, June 15 at 7:30 PM

Thursday, June 18 at 7:30 PM

Friday, June 19 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 20 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 21 at 2:30 PM

Wednesday, June 24 at 2:00 PM

Thursday, June 25 at 7:30 PM

Friday, June 26 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, June 27 at 2:30 PM

Saturday, June 27 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, June 28 at 2:30 PM

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You