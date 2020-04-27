Theatre Three to Live Stream New Work From Matt Lyle

Theatre Three is happy to announce an incredible opportunity to support and experience a new theatrical work from the safety of home. At 7:00 PM on May 5, 2020, Theatre Three will present a live stream of award-winning local playwright Matt Lyle's new work The Texas Devil in celebration of the organization's grateful participation in North Texas Giving Tuesday Now.

Dallas audiences are familiar with Matt Lyle from his long string of successful and hilarious productions in DFW, like Barbeque Apocalypse, Big Scary Animals and A 3-D Adventure. This event will fuel our patrons' artistic spirits and hopefully inspire the donation of needed operational funds. Ideally, this effort could assist in allowing Uptown Dallas' 58-year-old theatre-in-the-round to come out of isolation serving our community and offering jobs to local artists.

"From the first draft to closing night, perhaps my favorite part of the new play process is the first reading," says Artistic Director, Jeffrey Schmidt. "From the audience and cast reactions to envisioning how a full production might look, the flood of information gathered at first readings can be pretty thrilling."

"Your gift to the theatre is a promise of a future where we can come together again!" says Executive Director, Charlie Beavers. "Right now we are isolated in our homes and are yearning for shared experiences. Theatre Three offers the cathartic shared experience of art presented in an intimate venue."

Communities Foundation of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, and the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas have collaborated and are hosting an emergency response day of giving on May 5, North Texas Giving Tuesday Now, to encourage donor support for nonprofits reeling from the impact of the pandemic. Theatre Three is participating in this effort and early giving for North Texas Giving Tuesday Now is open and may be scheduled now through May 5 at www.northtexasgivingday.org, simply "search" for Theatre Three to donate!

In honor of this day of giving and community collaboration, Theatre Three will live stream a reading of Matt Lyle's new work, The Texas Devil, featuring local actors via Facebook www.facebook.com/theatre3dallas on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 7:00 PM. This will be a working reading, so the audience can expect the playwright and director (Jeffrey Schmidt) to answer questions and participate in discussion during the reading. Everyone is cordially invited to escape for an hour and celebrate this new work at no cost. If you are able to donate to Theatre Three, or any of our fellow nonprofits on that day in support of North Texas Giving Tuesday Now, we graciously thank you in advance for your generosity.

The Texas Devil by Matt Lyle

A statue of Robert E. Lee. A small-town lawyer doing the right thing. A fumbled

football. A Daughter of the Confederacy and her idiot husband. Some Oxycontin. A fair and balanced television news personality. A crippling existential crisis. Two Satanists. And one Texas Devil.

For more information about Theatre Three, please visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300. For more information about Matt Lyle, please visit www.MattLylePlays.com.





