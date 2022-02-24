Theatre Three Returns Home for the World Premiere of STEDE BONNET: A F*CKING PIRATE MUSICAL 

After more than two years, Theatre Three returns home just in time to go "a-pirating" with the true-ish story of Stede Bonnet, the Gentleman Pirate.

Written by local playwright and composer, Nicole Neely and Clint Gilbert, the world premiere of Stede Bonnet: A F*cking Pirate Musical will be directed by Danielle Georgiou with musical direction by Danny Anchondo, Jr. Packed with comedy and original songs, the new musical tells the story of Stede Bonnet, an anti-hero who longs to "re-write his story."

"Stede" will be the first production back at Theatre Three with a performance run schedule of April 7 - May 11, 2022. Theatre Three is located in the same building in Uptown Dallas' Quandrangle but has a new address at 2688 Laclede St, Dallas, TX 75201.

"It feels good to be able to welcome our patrons back "home" to Theatre Three," says Executive Director, Charlie Beavers. "While there are teams of construction folks all around and some work will still be mid-process, we are happy that things will be restored enough to safely welcome each of you into the theatre. We can't wait to show you the final product of this tremendous gift from Stream Realty!"

"New work is an indicator of a healthy arts scene," says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. "Getting an idea on paper is just the beginning, and unless there are organizations willing to foster the artists during the early stages of developing their pieces there's no incentive for them to take risks or remain in Dallas. Beginning with our Monday Night Playwright series and all the way to production on our main stage, Theatre Three is committed to nurturing artists and new work."

Tickets for all performances are on sale now at the Theatre Three Box Office (214-871-3300 • www.theatre3dallas.com). General Admission tickets will be $37.50 each. Discounted tickets are available for students and seniors. As a warning, there is some rough language in the show. You might say it's rated... ARRRRGGHH. (If you don't speak Pirate, it's rated R.)

Updated Covid-19 Policies: Face masks are optional for patrons who provide proof of vaccination. Face masks are highly encouraged at all times, especially in the lobby and restroom areas. For additional security, Theatre Three has installed ActivePure air sanitizers within our HVAC system.

Theatre Three will be offering two socially distanced performances: The preview performance on Sunday at 8:00 PM and the final Saturday matinee at 2:30 PM.