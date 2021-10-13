Theatre Longview Presents CLUE Beginning This Week
Performances will run October 15-17 & 22-24, 2021.
Theatre Longview will present its production of Clue, beginning this week. Mark your calendars to join in for this classic who-dunnit play based on the board game and the 1985 movie!
Performances will run October 15-17 & 22-24, 2021, Friday & Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
Location: Grace Crossing UMC, 1001 W Hawkins Pkwy, Longview, TX
Cast:
Wadsworth- Joshua Aaron
Yvette- Sera Maberry
Miss Scarlett- Parker Montgomery
Mrs Peacock- Sheila Brown
Mrs. White- Brittany Reynoso
Colonel Mustard- Rodger Poe
Mr. Green- Tyler Smith
Professor Plum- Alyus Nelson
Mr. Boddy- Logan Holloway
Cook- Chelsea Pricer
Singing Telegram Girl- Catherine Camp
Cop- Mitch Randall
Crew:
Director- Kate Wells
Stage Manager- Abby Jester
Asst. Stage Manager/ Cop- Annabelle Phillips
Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.theatrelongview.com/.