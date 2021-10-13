Theatre Longview Presents CLUE Beginning This Week

Theatre Longview will present its production of Clue, beginning this week. Mark your calendars to join in for this classic who-dunnit play based on the board game and the 1985 movie!

Performances will run October 15-17 & 22-24, 2021, Friday & Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Grace Crossing UMC, 1001 W Hawkins Pkwy, Longview, TX

Cast:

Wadsworth- Joshua Aaron

Yvette- Sera Maberry

Miss Scarlett- Parker Montgomery

Mrs Peacock- Sheila Brown

Mrs. White- Brittany Reynoso

Colonel Mustard- Rodger Poe

Mr. Green- Tyler Smith

Professor Plum- Alyus Nelson

Mr. Boddy- Logan Holloway

Cook- Chelsea Pricer

Singing Telegram Girl- Catherine Camp

Cop- Mitch Randall

Crew:

Director- Kate Wells

Stage Manager- Abby Jester

Asst. Stage Manager/ Cop- Annabelle Phillips

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.theatrelongview.com/.