Theatre Frisco to Present SOMETHING ROTTEN!, July 29 - August 14

Theatre Frisco will present Something Rotten July 29 - August 14, 2022 at Frisco Discovery Center's Black Box Theater (8004 Dallas Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75034).

With a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrel, Something Rotten features large song and dance numbers and a wacky, over-the-top cast of characters. This production is directed by Neale Whitmore with music direction by Shane Hurst and features an eight-piece band.

The production will run for three weekends with shows at 8 pm on Fridays and Saturdays and matinees at 2:30 pm on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets to this comedy are $25-30 and are now available on theatrefrisco.com or by calling 972-370-2266. Student, teacher, and military discounts apply.

Welcome to the Renaissance! This outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce takes places in the 1590s and centers around the Bottom brothers. Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting all at once, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical and hilarity ensues.

The cast includes: Sterling Beard as Nick Bottom, Nathan May as Nigel Bottom, Anthony Holmes as Shakespeare, Alex Rain as Nostradamus, Samantha Snow as Bea, Rae Hillman as Portia, Eric Feldman as Minstrel, Doug Fowler at Brother Jeremiah, Austin Bender as Lord Clapham, Peter Tremmel as Shylock, Bryson Beavers at Tom Snout, Jacob Sellers at Robin, John Avant III as Peter Quince, Dayton Wilson as Frances Flute, and Abby Copeland, Elanor Gross, Amy Parsons, Layla Rorem, Mia Tremmel, and Shelby Tuffnell as the ensemble.

Theatre Frisco has been producing top-notch live theatre since 1985. Theatre Frisco produces four shows every year, each with a three-week run, in its black box theater in the Frisco Discovery Center. Season tickets and memberships are available. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit theatrefrisco.com or call the box office at 972-370-2266.