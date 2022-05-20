The Wallace to Present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

In serving its mission to provide experiences that Entertain, Inspire, and Empower, The Wallace will bring the epic musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame to West Texas this July! A sweeping score and powerful story make The Hunchback of Notre Dame an instant classic. Audiences will be swept away by the magic of this truly unforgettable musical.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be directed by The Wallace's Artistic Director Anna Hogan as a part of The Wallace's 2022 Season entitled "Gather: exploring the significance of a community gathering place and the impact of a community dialogue."

The production crew features New York City theater professionals Zac Goin (Technical Director/Lighting Design), Daniel Patrick Hogan (Set Design, Scenic Painter), and Jacob Schmid (Sound Design). The full team includes Anh Collins (Production Manager), Hope Sisemore (Stage Manager), Oliver Folger (2022 Levelland High School Graduate, Assistant Stage Manager), Victoria Pitre (Music Director), Ezekiel Brecino (Set Builder), Patrick Mitchell (Properties Master), Sharon Holton (Costume Design), and Katrina Soricelli (Choreographer).

The cast is lead by Travis Burge in the title role of QUASIMODO, the deformed bell-ringer of Notre Dame and Claude Frollo's charge. Lonely and staunchly obedient to Frollo, he possesses a vivid imagination that brings to life the bells and gargoyles of the cathedral. Despite his shyness and uncertainty, he quickly befriends Esmeralda. Big-hearted, and brave when need be.

Mallory Flores co-stars as ESMERALDA, a beautiful and free-spirited Romani woman who possesses the strong sense of justice and morality that Frollo lacks. Compassionate, she frees Quasimodo from the frenzied mob at the Feast of Fools and, against her better judgment, falls for the cocky Phoebus.

Chase Gibson is CLAUDE FROLLO, Archdeacon of Notre Dame Cathedral and the most powerful cleric in Paris, the reluctant caretaker of Quasimodo. He will do whatever it takes to rid the city of the Roma "vermin," even as he lusts after Esmeralda.

Keegan Peck is CAPTAIN PHOEBUS. Returning to Paris after serving in the war, Phoebus takes up his new position as Captain of the Cathedral Guard. Overconfident yet charming, this handsome, strong soldier makes the ladies swoon, yet his moral compass is also strong, and he openly defies the corrupted Frollo.

Alejandro Hernandez is CLOPIN TROUILLEFOU, the clever and charismatic King of the Roma. As the master of ceremonies for the Feast of Fools, he is witty and playful, but he boasts a darker, serious nature when not performing for the crowd.

The full cast includes Dantz DeBusk, Sierra Roberson, Fletcher Pape, Dylan Avant, Frank Anguiano, Keely Davis, Blanca Del Loco, Mary Turner, Natalie Stanislaus, Natalee Sanches, Kelsey Peck, Kensly Peck, Leah Rodriguez, Sarah Mayhew, Callie Combest, and Penny Ferris.

Tickets for THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME go on sale next Wednesday, May 25. Ticket tiers include Student/Child/Senior, General Admission, and our signature, front-row VIP seat that includes beverages and light bites.

Show Dates and Times:

Friday, July 15th, 2022 at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 16th, 2022 at 7:30pm

Sunday, July 17th, 2022 at 2pm

Friday, July 22nd, 2022 at 7:30pm

Saturday, July 23rd, 2022 at 7:30pm

Sunday, July 24th, 2022 at 2pm

All performances for this production will take place at the LHUCA Firehouse Theater in Lubbock due to renovations occurring at The Wallace in Levelland.

Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell's new book embraces story theatre and features verbatim passages from Hugo's gothic novel.

This family-friendly musical begins as the bells of Notre Dame sound through the famed cathedral in fifteenth-century Paris. Quasimodo, the deformed bell-ringer who longs to be "Out There," observes all of Paris reveling in the Feast of Fools. Held captive by his devious caretaker, the archdeacon Dom Claude Frollo, he escapes for the day and joins the boisterous crowd, only to be treated cruelly by all but the beautiful Romani woman, Esmeralda. Quasimodo isn't the only one captivated by her free spirit, though - the handsome Captain Phoebus and Frollo are equally enthralled. As the three vie for her attention, Frollo embarks on a mission to destroy the Roma - and it's up to Quasimodo to save them all.

Thank you to our "Gather 2022" Theatrical Season Presenting Sponsors, United Supermarkets and Smith Auto Family!

The Wallace is a 501c(3) non-profit organization in Levelland, Texas. Interested in supporting The Wallace's Mainstage Productions through sponsorship? Contact Tina@WallaceTheater.com.

The Wallace Theater is committed to providing experiences that entertain, inspire, and empower. Learn more and get involved at WallaceTheater.com.