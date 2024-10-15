The Swingles To Perform Two Holiday Concerts At The Eisemann Center In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Eisemann Center will present The Swingles in two exclusive holiday performances on December 9th and 10th 2024.

The performances will feature the group's signature vocal brilliance, celebrating 60 years of redefining a cappella music. The Swingles have earned global acclaim for their unparalleled vocal harmonies, intricate arrangements, and wide-ranging repertoire. Over the course of their illustrious career, they have garnered five Grammy Awards and numerous international honors.

Their holiday performances at the Eisemann Center promise a captivating blend of festive classics and contemporary favorites, performed with their trademark musicality and vocal precision. The current ensemble of seven outstanding singers continues to push the boundaries of vocal performance, combining tradition with innovation. From beloved holiday songs to creative reimagining of modern tunes, The Swingles offer a concert experience that is joyful, dynamic, and truly unforgettable.

Tickets start at $27 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for 10 or more persons. Lobby and Ticket Office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, two hours before showtime on Sundays, and through intermission on performance evenings/Sundays.

