The Luckenbooth Theatre Plants Roots In The Fort Worth Design District!

After 4 years operating as a guerilla theatre company and answering to "the man," The Luckenbooth Theatre has finally obtained their own space! Located just beyond the Box Office Warehouse Suites, The Luckenbooth Theatre Black Box Studio is located in the Fort Worth Design District in Keller (Building 1929, Suite #800).

This space will be utilized for 95% of the Company's operations, including all auditions, rehearsals, classes, private lessons, and camps. It will also house special events, workshops and staged readings hosted by the Company - offering space for artists in the Keller/Watauga/NRH/Saginaw/Colleyville/Roanoke communities and beyond to collaborate, grow and create.

Artistic Director, Megan Hildebrand, has decided to honor the roots the Company was founded on and continue to house performances in venues that support the artistic vision of each production. Hildebrand had this to say about the Company's new business model: "It is important to me to keep our 'guerilla style' active, alive and unique to the DFW arts community, while still providing an easily accessible headquarters for the artists in our community. As a professional actor/director/CEO, it is important for me to offer as many opportunities to the artists that work with us as possible. Working in multiple venue types will only strengthen the talents of the artists in our community have to offer - and let's be honest, as professional actors/designers/storytellers we don't always find ourselves on a proscenium stage; and we shouldn't! Not every story calls for that sort of setting."

This summer is Luckenbooth's BIGGEST yet! Currently in rehearsals is In the Wings of Butterflies, a new work by local, published playwright and GPISD Theatre and Dance Coordinator, Jerry Ayers. The production will perform June 6 - 9 and 14 - 16. Summer classes will begin May 13th and will include performance based and technical classes for artists age 6 - 18. Luckenbooth's first musical endeavor, an original adaptation of Lewis Carroll's Alice in Wonderland, will audition June 1st by appointment, rehearse as a day camp and perform at the end of the month. Summer productions will also include new stage adaptations of The Little Prince, Harold and the Purple Crayon, and August Riehle's Another Set of Issues.

The Luckenbooth Theatre dedicates themselves to staging new works from local artists by local artists and reintroduces established works to their patrons in original, thought-provoking ways. Their Academy is committed to training the next generation of actors and performers. Children and teens receive direction from working, industry professionals and are never denied an opportunity to participate in their programming. Luckenbooth proudly welcomes children and teens of all capabilities into their theatre family and strives to enrich the lives of students by increasing their access to theatre and fostering their use of performance as a channel for expression. Luckenbooth's Adapt2Act program is designed specifically for children and teens with special needs and offers classes, productions and access to Season events via specialized Relaxed Performances.

This summer, Harold and the Purple Crayon will be Adapt2Act's premiere production and will pair each actor with an acting coach (a fellow Academy student) who will assist with their development through rehearsals and shadow them during performances. Registration information can be found online at www.luckenbooththeatre.com or on Luckenbooth's Facebook page. Additional questions can be sent to Artistic Director, Megan Hildebrand, at luckenbooththeatre@gmail.com.





