The Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present ELF THE MUSICAL

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present Elf the Musical, written by Thomas Meehan, Matthew Sklar, and Chad Beguelin and directed by Mallory Roelke. The show runs December 3 - 12, 2021, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.prekindle.com/events/grandprairieartscounciluptowntheater or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Based on the beloved holiday film, this hilarious fish-out-of-water comedy follows Buddy the Elf (Cameron Roy Hall) in his quest to find his human father in New York City. When he arrives in New York, Buddy is faced with the harsh reality that his father, Walter Hobbs (Joshua Hawkins), is on the naughty list, and his newfound sibling (Sophia Coscio) doesn't even believe in Santa (Billy Veer). Nevertheless, Buddy is determined to win over his birth family and help all of New York City remember the true meaning of Christmas. Elf the Musical is a show fit for the whole family and will surely have you in the Christmas spirit just in time for the holidays.

Photo by: Mallory Roelke