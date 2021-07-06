Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Firehouse Theatre Returns to the Mainstage with ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Featuring Choreography by Hamilton performer, Eean Cochran!

Jul. 6, 2021  

For the first time in a year and a half, The Firehouse Theatre will bring live theatre back to their Mainstage with Matilda the Musical. Roald Dahl's beloved novel, produced as a film adaptation in 1996, is a bright new Tony-award winning Broadway musical! Matilda the Musical will run July 14-August 8 with performances Wednesdays-Saturdays at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 2:30 PM.

Matilda the Musical celebrates the love of reading and learning, the wonder of childhood, and the great power of young people. Witness the magic for yourself! Tickets are $36 for adults, $32 for seniors, and $28 for students and first responders. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

Rated PG

Book by Dennis Kelley

Music & Lyrics by Tim Minchin

July 14-August 8, 2021 • The Firehouse Theatre Mainstage

Directed by Matthew Silar

Music Directed by Blair King

Choreographed by Eean Cochran

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece that revels in the anarchy of childhood and the power of imagination. This inspiring story reveals an extraordinary girl who dreams of a better life, dares to take a stand, and changes her own destiny. With powerful music and electric dance numbers, this is a favorite for the whole family that continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.

Cast:

Lola Chabot as Matilda
Georgia Fender as Miss Trunchbull
Lucy Shea as Miss Honey
Kris "KA" Allen as Mr. Wormwood
Hilary Allen as Mrs. Wormwood

The rest of the cast will be announced at a later date.

Matilda the Musical will be produced in accordance with the theatre's Risk Mitigation and Code of Conduct, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and City and County health and public safety authorities. More information about these protocols can be found on the theatre's website.


