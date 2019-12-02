The Best Cyber Monday Theater Ticket Deals in Dallas-Fort Worth

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Dallas-Fort Worth here!

In this ever-advancing world, it's always nice to step away from your phone and your laptop and your TV to take to the theater...to see a show about one of the founding mothers of technology. And for just $14, this regional premiere at Stage West may inspire you to text less and think more is well worth the break from screen time.

All of your favorite characters from Tuna, Texas are back, and this time, they're going on the road! With Elvis impersonators, showgirls, and more of the best and boldest Sin City has to offer, we're pretty sure the $14.50 ticket price will be a winning bet.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra has something for everyone this holiday season! From a Christmas concert featuring Megan Hilty & Cheyenne Jackson for $29 to the merry & bright Dallas tradition, the DSO Christmas Pops, at $41 to Rocky Mountain Christmas, the holiday show set to the music of John Denver, at $34, you'll be decking halls all season long.

The Cliburn

For the more refined friends in your life, The Cliburn's one day, two concert, five pianist series will make the perfect gift. You can snag tickets to Beethoven at 250: The Piano Concertos Nos. 1, 2, & 3 for $18 and call it a day, but with a deal this good, you can't pass up The Piano Concertos Nos. 4 & 5 for an additional $18! It'll be a do-not-miss event to remember.

This exciting new adaptation of the classic novel at Undermain Theatre will satisfy all the culture-lovers in your life. With tickets for just $8, you can snag one of the greatest and most unique stocking stuffers of all time!

The Dallas Opera

The Dallas Opera is always home to entertaining and poignant works, and this season is no different. Grab a ticket to the thrilling Don Carlo for $21, a night of both comic and tragic romance with Pulcinella/La Voix Humaine for $20, the classic The Barber of Seville for $26, or see the outstanding Angel Blue in concert as part of the Titus Art Song Recital Series for just $10!

There's never a better time to take a break from family bonding for some comic relief than during the holidays. With tickets to Noises Off at TheatreThree for only $15, you can combine the two and bring the whole gang to this hilarious play.

Pride & Prejudice

After you've seen the new film adaptation of "Little Women," you may find yourself craving some more romance, friendship, sisterhood and classic literary drama. Look no further than Pride & Prejudice at Shakespeare Dallas! Tickets are $23.85, which isn't far off from the price of a movie ticket anyway (especially not if you spring for some popcorn, too).





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You