The 2nd Annual Art Inspired Healing Festival Comes To Fair Park This Weekend

The event is on Saturday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Museum Green at Fair Park, which is located at 3535 Grand Avenue.

2 Inspire Peace, a DFW non-profit (www.2inspirepeace.org) whose mission is to decrease physical and mental stress by increasing self-awareness and mindfulness, is back again in collaboration with Fair Park First, the South Dallas Cultural Center, the Sunny South Dallas Food Park, and the African American Museum, Dallas to host the 2nd Annual Art Inspired Healing Festival: A Celebration of Healing on Saturday, May 6 from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Museum Green at Fair Park, which is located at 3535 Grand Avenue.

The event, which is free and open to the public, kicks off National Mental Health Awareness Month. The organization has received an official proclamation from Mayor Eric Johnson, recognizing the first week of May as "Art Inspired Healing Week", placing a focus on the need for mental health awareness and support in black and brown communities.

Hosted at Fair Park, this event will feature mindfulness workshops, holistic healing vendors, a dedicated children's literacy and youth space, and an amazing lineup of female artists in alignment with this year's festival theme of Divine Feminine Energy. The event will also feature some of Dallas' top food truck vendors, sponsored by the Sunny South Dallas Food Park.

Attendees can expect to experience mindfulness workshops and interactive healing sessions from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on the main stage and inside the African American Museum, Dallas. At 1:00 p.m., artists such as Masterpiece, Lyrik Hunter, Regina Marsha, Jess Garland, and Ashytin Nix will set the main stage ablaze with spoken word and musical performances, promoting art-inspired healing.

The family-friendly event will also feature a dedicated literacy and children's youth space, in which children will enjoy live book readings, sensory-friendly activities, STEM-based play, the Park South YMCA gaming truck, and much more.

The 2nd Annual Art Inspired Healing Festival: A Celebration of Healing is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. The headlining artist, Sa-Roc the MC, is scheduled to grace the main stage beginning at 5 p.m. DJ Unladylike will be spinning the hits alongside special guest host Dallas' own Veda Loca. Come for the healing, and stay for the vibes.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP for the event at http://bit.ly/3DCvMgl.



