Texas Ballet Theater Opens Season With DRACULA

Performances run September 15-17, 2023.
Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will open its 2023-2024 season with Dracula, running September 15-17, 2023, at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in Dallas and October 6-8, 2023, at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.
Last performed by the nonprofit ballet company in 2015, Dracula follows the legendary vampire as he wreaks horror and destruction on his unwitting victims. The production features elaborate sets and special effects such as flying and pyrotechnics.
The ballet is an audience favorite choreographed by TBT Artistic Director Laureate Ben Stevenson, O.B.E. When he originally choreographed the ballet in 1997, a familiar face danced the titular role – TBT’s current Artistic Director, Tim O’Keefe.
"I am thrilled TBT is opening our season with Artistic Director Laureate Ben Stevenson’s Dracula. This is one of Ben’s best ballets and a must-see production," O’Keefe said. "Having danced in the original production, I look forward to working with Ben on restaging and coaching our dancers in bringing this classically beautiful and eerie ballet to the stage."
Dracula is suitable for mature audiences. Individual tickets range from $20 to $125. Patrons can purchase tickets online at https://texasballettheater.org/performance/dracula-2023/ or by contacting the Box Office at 877-828-9200 option 1.
