THE SPITFIRE GRILL to be Presented by Artisan Center Theater

Artisan Center Theater will present THE SPITFIRE GRILL at its 200 seat Main Stage facility. The theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst. The show runs Friday, June 4, 2021 through Saturday, July 3, 2021. Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under (senior, military, first responder and student discounts available). The box office number is 817-284-1200. More information can be found on the website at ArtisanCT.com.

ABOUT THE SHOW:

A feisty parolee follows her dreams, based on a page from an old travel book, to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah's Spitfire Grill. The Grill is for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so newcomer Percy convinces Hannah to raffle it off. Entry fees are one hundred dollars and the best essay on why you want the Grill wins. Soon, mail arrives by the wheelbarrow and things really start cookin' at the Spitfire Grill.

FEATURED IN THE SPITFIRE GRILL ARE:

Percy Talbot - Shelbie Mac

Hannah Ferguson - Jackie Holt

Shelby Thorpe - Faith Hope

Caleb Thorpe - Kirk Corley

Sheriff Joe Sutter - Shaun Senter and Joshua Maxwell

Effy Krayneck - Nancy Bartke

The Visitor - Daniel Lawson

SUMMARY OF THE SPITFIRE GRILL:

Who: Artisan Center Theater, a 200 seat theater in the round

What: THE SPITFIRE GRILL presented by Artisan Center Theater

When: June 4 - July 3, 2021

Where: 444 East Pipeline Road, Hurst, Texas 76053

Directors: DeeAnn Blair and Tron Sutton

Showtimes: Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 3:00pm and 7:30pm

Tickets: $28 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under

Reservations: Call 817-284-1200; or order online at www.ArtisanCT.com