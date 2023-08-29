THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to the Firehouse Theatre in September

Performances run September 14-October 1, 2023.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to the Firehouse Theatre in September

The Firehouse Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the upcoming production of The Addams Family.  

Spookiness, hilarity, and toe-tapping tunes are all on the menu this fall as The Firehouse Theatre proudly presents…(snap, snap)…The Addams Family. With its roots in Charles Addams' iconic single-panel comic strips and popular television series, the musical has captured the hearts of millions across the globe. Now, fans in Farmers Branch and the surrounding areas can experience the mysterious world of Gomez, Morticia, Uncle Fester, Wednesday, Pugsley, Lurch, and the entire Addams clan, brought to life through a delightfully macabre and entertaining musical production.

When asked what the show means to them, Director Alli Franken stated, "The Addams Family has been a beloved favorite for generations through comic strips, television series, movies, and, most recently, musical theatre. I’m thrilled to bring The Addams Family to Farmers Branch and remind audiences that families- whether born or chosen, adopted or happenstance- are not defined by their shape, size, or level of dismemberment, but rather by the one bond that unites us all. Love." This production marks Alli’s directorial debut at The Firehouse Theatre.

Tickets to The Addams Family, running at The Firehouse Theatre from September 14 – October 1, are $36 for adults and $32 for students, seniors, educators, and first responders. Preview (Thursday, September 14) and Saturday matinee performances are $32. Walk-up Rush Tickets are available 30 minutes before Thursday performances and must be purchased in-person at the Box Office. Rush Tickets are $15 plus a $3 convenience fee and are subject to availability. Opening Night of The Addams Family will be on Friday, September 15. Visit www.TheFirehouseTheatre.com for more information and to purchase tickets. The Firehouse Theatre is located at 2535 Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch.

The Addams Family is a musical comedy which depicts a ghoulish American family with an affinity for all things macabre. In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams. This original story embraces the wackiness in every family. The Addams Family won several awards during its Broadway run and was nominated for two Tony Awards.

Creative Team:

Director/Choreographer- Alli Franken
Music Director – Molly Robinson
Assistant Director – Billy Betsill

Stage Manager-Hannah Tolle

Assistant Stage Manager-Esteban Vilchez
Lighting Designer-Destini Spraggins
Costume Designer-Dayna Dutton

Sound Designer-Michael Marbry
Scenic Design-Logan Uhtenwoldt, Maggie Sproul

Cast:

Gomez Addams – Jason Philip Solís

Morticia Addams - Georgia Fender 

Wednesday Addams - Delaney Wenger

Pugsley Addams - Wyatt Hartz

Uncle Fester - Grant Hollowell 

Grandma - Andi Allen

Lurch - Christopher Ryal

Mal Beineke - Hunter Lewis

Alice Beineke - Hilary Allen

Lucas Beineke - Dylan Cimina

Ancestors - Emily Denner, Logan Hanson, Lisette Sandoval Perez, Payton Reeves, Danielle Smith, Maximillian Swenson




Recommended For You