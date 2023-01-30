TCU School For Classical & Contemporary Dance To Present Dance Theatre Of Harlem Residency

Dance Theatre of Harlem, a renowned American ballet company, is returning to the TCU campus almost 50 years after its first three-day residency in 1975. The residency will include master classes, open rehearsals, a free community event and a public panel discussion with the artistic and creative leaders of DTH. Company members will also visit three Fort Worth high schools with dance programs to share their expertise and perspective with local area students through master classes and career conversations on dance:

Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts

I.M.Terrell Academy for STEM and VPA

Arlington Heights High School

The public panel discussion will be live-streamed for nationwide access and include:

Anna Glass, DTH Executive Director

Virginia Johnson, DTH Artistic Director

Robert Garland, DTH Resident Choreographer & Artistic Director Designate

TICKETS: Admission to the open rehearsal and panel discussion is free and open to the public, but tickets are required and may be reserved at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2221836®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fweb.ovationtix.com%2Ftrs%2Fcal%2F34829?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Ticket not required for Dancing in The Street *