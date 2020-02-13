Stage West to Begin Phase One of Renovations

On January 20, 2020 Stage West Board of Directors signed a contract with BASECOM Inc. Construction, a 25 year old minority owned business located in Fort Worth's Near Southside, who will act as the general contractor for the upcoming renovations at Stage West. Phase One of the renovations is scheduled to begin on March 2, pending permits, and will include, primarily for the 823 W Vickery space:

a flexible black box theatre space with state-of-the-art technology, dressing rooms, and bathrooms

a smaller rehearsal hall/performance space which could house an audience of 30-40 people, with minimal theatrical capabilities

new administrative offices

a new box office located at the front of the main venue at 821 W Vickery

The current plan is to have the new black box theatre open for use during Stage West's 42nd season (Oct 2020-Sep 2021).

The $4.5M comprehensive, three-year Campaign for Stage West: Setting the Stage for the Future launched publicly in February 2019. Since that date, the theatre has raised over $2.7M towards renovations and general operations over the span of the campaign, which runs through September 2022.

Stage West bought the 821-823 W Vickery Boulevard venue in Fort Worth's historic Near Southside in January 2018. The building was originally built in 1930 as a bus garage for the city. Over three phases of work, the renovations are designed not only to enhance the theatre-going public's experience, but also to create a more efficient and effective workspace for the staff and artists creating the programming. Funding for phase one has been fully secured. Naming rights are still available for various parts of the project, including dressing rooms and kitchen.

Stage West is a not-for-profit organization and all contributions to the campaign are tax-deductible. Head of fundraising for the project is our Executive Producer, Dana Schultes, available at dana@stagewest.org. The chair of the fundraising committee is Mr. Bronson Davis, retired (2004) former head of TCU's development program, and board member at the theatre.





