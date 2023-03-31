Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stage West and Uptown Players Present A CRUEL INTENTIONS Movie Watch Party!

The cast of Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical will kick it all off with a brief musical performance, and you can even buy tickets to the show at the party!  

Mar. 31, 2023  

Stage West and Uptown Players are inviting fans to their Cruel Intentions Movie Watch Party! It'll be a night of epic nostalgia, juicy secrets, and scandalous fun! It's going down Friday, April 14 at 7pm. And the best part - admission is FREE!

Audiences are invited to join the fun on The Patio - Stage West's new outdoor venue - for a deliciously naughty evening under the stars. Whether you've never seen the movie before, vaguely remember it, or can quote every line, ALL ARE WELCOME - and bring your squad! There will be light drinks and snacks available for purchase.

While you watch the movie and sip your drink, feel free to enter the "Color Me Cruel" Coloring Page Contest by coloring one of our Cruel Intentions Coloring Pages, provided by artist Mike DiFrancisco. And for those feeling particularly lucky, you'll be able to play "Cruel Intentions Bingo" while you watch - custom bingo cards will be provided with a secret perk on the back. Who knows - you might even win something that will make it worth your while!

The evening is in partnership with the Fort Worth Film Club, who will also be in attendance and have memberships available for all local movie buffs. Tickets can be reserved through Eventbrite, https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2234283®id=5&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fcruel-intentions-movie-watch-party-tickets-549666767097?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The movie run time is about an hour and a half. Be advised, Cruel Intentions is rated R. We look forward to seeing you there!




