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Stage West Theatre Unveils Fall Education Department Offerings

A highlight of this fall's adult offerings is the new Stage West Vocal Collective, a show choir created specifically for adults of all levels.

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Stage West Theatre Unveils Fall Education Department Offerings

Stage West Theatre is welcoming the community back to the theatre this fall! Stage West's fall education offerings invite everyone, from young performers discovering theatre for the first time to adults looking to reignite a creative spark, to step into a welcoming, supportive environment and play.

A highlight of this fall's adult offerings is the new Stage West Vocal Collective, a show choir created specifically for adults of all levels. Whether you have years of performance experience or have never sung onstage before, the low-pressure class combines singing, movement, and performance while building group numbers inspired by Broadway favorites, pop songs, and more, culminating in a public performance on December 7.

Stage West is debuting the new All Abilities Theatre class, an inclusive offering for youth and adults ages 8+ with diverse abilities, including intellectual, developmental, sensory, and other support needs. Through acting, movement, voice, storytelling, games, and creative activities, students can build confidence, communication skills, social connections, and comfort onstage in a supportive community.

Fall offerings also include youth and teen improv and musical theatre classes, a production of Seussical Kids, and a variety of adult acting, improv, voice, musical theatre, and specialty workshops. Adult acting classes range from beginner offerings for those new to the stage to intermediate and advanced opportunities for performers looking to deepen their craft.

Stage West's fall adult classes begin as early as September, with the Stage West Vocal Collective beginning September 20 and All Abilities Theatre beginning September 9. Want to learn more? Visit www.stagewest.org/edu.

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