Special: Spunk at Soul Rep Theatre Company in Dallas
Soul Rep Theatre Company | October 23 – November 1, 2026
Spunk at Soul Rep Theatre Company
Dates: October 23 – November 1, 2026
Venue: Soul Rep Theatre Company · Dallas, TX · 3630 Harry Hines Blvd 75219
Type: Play | Box office: (214) 613-3268
George C. Wolfe’s Spunk brings the vibrant words and unforgettable characters of legendary author Zora Neale Hurston to life in a theatrical celebration filled with humor, heart, music, and soul.
Adapted from three of Hurston’s short stories, Spunk weaves together tales of love, longing, courage, betrayal, and resilience, all rooted in the rich traditions of Black folklore and storytelling. Guided by the rhythms of blues, gospel, and jazz, the production transforms Hurston’s distinctive language into an energetic theatrical experience where storytelling and music become one.
Bold, funny, moving, and deeply human, Spunk celebrates the beauty and complexity of Black life while honoring the communities, traditions, and voices that have carried these stories from one generation to the next. George C. Wolfe’s inventive adaptation captures both the humor and humanity of Hurston’s work, creating an evening that feels at once timeless and vibrantly alive.
Join Soul Rep Theatre Company as we open our 2026–2027 season with a joyful celebration of Black storytelling and the enduring literary legacy of Zora Neale Hurston.
Age recommendation:
14+
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