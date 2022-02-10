Signed Sealed Delivered Will Perform as Part of Entertainment Series Of Irving

The Entertainment Series of Irving will conclude its 2021-2022 season on Saturday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m. with a mesmerizing musical performance by disco, Motown, and rock group Signed Sealed Delivered. Featuring a variety of electrifying songs from the past 60 years, this concert is sure to have audience members of all ages up on their feet and grooving the night away. The concert will be held at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd., Irving). Tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased by visiting www.IrvingArtsCenter.comor calling 972-252-ARTS (2787).

Life's a party with Signed Sealed Delivered! This incredible group of singers and musicians has a storied history of being one of the Lone Star State's top bands. Overﬂowing with talent and versatility, these pros offer a heaping serving of energy and a sense of adventure at every performance. Audiences can expect to hear a wide range of memorable music, from country crooner classics, to high-energy dance hits, to jivin' jazz and Motown hits. You will know every song and won't want to stop dancing and singing along all night long!