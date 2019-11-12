Shana Tucker Added To Eisemann Center Lineup For February 21

Eisemann Center Presents Shana Tucker: ChamberSoul Cello & Songs at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:30 pm in the Bank of America Theatre. Lyrical storyteller.

Soulful cellist. Dynamic singer-songwriter. That's Shana Tucker. Her unique genre of ChamberSoul weaves together jazz, roots folk, acoustic pop, and a touch of R&B, into melodies that echo in your head for days. She's the rare performer you've never seen the likes of before-and one you'll never forget.

Steeped in story, Shana's ChamberSoul is rich, deep music that sits down next to you and puts its arm around your shoulders. "I'm intrinsically drawn to acoustic instruments because of their resonance, warmth, and intimacy," she says. "ChamberSoul brings musicians and audience close, and makes the music tangible, no matter how large or small the room is." Every Shana Tucker performance feels like it's just for you.

A Long Island native, Shana studied classical cello at Howard University in Washington, DC, where she dove into improvisational jazz and honed her singer-songwriting skills and received her degree in Violoncello Performance from CUNY-Brooklyn College Conservatory of Music, where she studied with master cellist Marion Feldman. After Cirque du Soleil heard an NPR interview with Shana about her debut CD, SHiNE and her ChamberSoul style, they invited her to be cellist/vocalist for their show, KÀ in Las Vegas, where she performed for five years before returning to North Carolina.

A front-line advocate for arts education, Shana is an accomplished teaching artist, incorporating community engagement, workshops, and teaching residencies into her touring schedule. Working with educators and students from Pre-Kindergarten through college beyond, Shana is a North Carolina A+ Schools Fellow, and a teaching artist with Wolf Trap Institute for Early Learning Through the Arts, United Arts Council of Raleigh/Wake County and Durham Arts Council in North Carolina, and The Smith Center for Performing Arts in Las Vegas. Residency activities are planned in Richardson with the RISD.



Tickets are $42 and are available for purchase online at www.eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650 and group discounts are available for 10 or more persons.

The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas. The Eisemann Center is easily accessible from Highway 75 North taking the Galatyn Parkway/ Renner Road exit going north and the Galatyn Parkway/Campbell Road exit going south or from the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park. Sponsors for the 2019-2020 Season include The Dallas Morning News, Methodist Richardson Medical Center, UT Dallas, Altrusa International of Richardson, Inc. Four Bullets Brewery and Raising Cane's.





