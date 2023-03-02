Shakespeare Dallas Will Host Pub Crawl Next Weekend

Shakespeare Dallas has announced that its annual pub crawl will take place in Deep Ellum on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Tickets include discounts at participating bars, a Shakespeare Dallas souvenir cup, participation in the trivia contest, live entertainment, and more. A variety of drink specials will be offered from cocktails, to shots, to ales and ciders, and more. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for Shakespeare Dallas subscribers.

The revelry will begin at Twilite Lounge (2640 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75226) 2 pm, then progress to 3 Links (2704 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75226) at 3 pm, Trinity Cider (2656 Main Street #100, Dallas, TX 75226) at 4 pm, and Ruins (2653 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75226) at 5 pm. Actors will perform scenes from beloved Shakespeare plays at each location.

Wristbands will be given out at check-in, giving guests priority entry and access to specials at participating businesses. Attendees will travel as a group from place to place, or ticket holders can join in at any point. The four-hour event will conclude with a Shakespeare trivia competition, giving guests the opportunity to win prizes. There will be a costume contest with prizes. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

