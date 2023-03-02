Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Shakespeare Dallas Will Host Pub Crawl Next Weekend

The event is on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Shakespeare Dallas has announced that its annual pub crawl will take place in Deep Ellum on Saturday, March 11, 2023 from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm. Tickets include discounts at participating bars, a Shakespeare Dallas souvenir cup, participation in the trivia contest, live entertainment, and more. A variety of drink specials will be offered from cocktails, to shots, to ales and ciders, and more. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for Shakespeare Dallas subscribers.

The revelry will begin at Twilite Lounge (2640 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75226) 2 pm, then progress to 3 Links (2704 Elm Street, Dallas, TX 75226) at 3 pm, Trinity Cider (2656 Main Street #100, Dallas, TX 75226) at 4 pm, and Ruins (2653 Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75226) at 5 pm. Actors will perform scenes from beloved Shakespeare plays at each location.

Wristbands will be given out at check-in, giving guests priority entry and access to specials at participating businesses. Attendees will travel as a group from place to place, or ticket holders can join in at any point. The four-hour event will conclude with a Shakespeare trivia competition, giving guests the opportunity to win prizes. There will be a costume contest with prizes. For more information and to buy tickets, click here.



Texas Troubadour Shake Russell Brings A Taste Of Americana To The Grand In March Photo
Texas Troubadour Shake Russell Brings A Taste Of Americana To The Grand In March
 Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that legendary Americana singer-songwriter Shake Russell will perform as part of the Black Box Songwriter Series on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 8 p.m. With thirty albums and hundreds of penned songs under his belt, Shake's winsome melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a truly Texas spirit continue to be the signature of his unmatched style.  
Plano Symphony Orchestra To Charm Audiences This Month With YOUNG ARTISTS & SYMPHONIE Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra To Charm Audiences This Month With YOUNG ARTISTS & SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE Concert
The Plano Symphony Orchestra will celebrate the grand prize winners of the Collin County Young Artist Competition when the three young musicians Melody Guo, Nicole Johnson, and Elim Wong open the March 18 concert with their winning concertos. Following their performances, the orchestra will close the evening with Berlioz's Symphonie fantastique, one of the most imaginative symphonies ever written.
Rover To Present SPIRIT LEVEL in March Photo
Rover To Present SPIRIT LEVEL in March
Rover Dramawerks continues their 23rd Season with the comedy Spirit Level by Pam Valentine. Performances will be at the Cox Playhouse, 1517 H Avenue in Plano, running March 16 - April 1 on Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m. and on Saturdays at 3:00 and 8:00 p.m.
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Casa Mañana in March Photo
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Casa Mañana in March
 Casa Mañana presents Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac. This is among the first regional productions of Beautiful after an acclaimed six-year run on Broadway and subsequent national tour. The show runs March 4–12 and tickets are on sale now. 

