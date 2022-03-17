Second Thought Theatre Announces 2022 Season

After two years of challenges in programming and presenting live theatre, brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, Second Thought Theatre has announced its 2022 Season-the first full season to present live theatre since March 2020. This is the second season under artistic director Carson McCain, and she is using it to explore the theme of disparity and its ubiquitously nuanced effect on varying societal structures.

"My intention with this season is to examine disparity," said McCain. "I'm interested in not only the wealth and economic disparity we've seen highlighted by the COVID pandemic, but also how these discrepancies hold hands with racial and gender disparities. It is my hope that each of these shows investigates and interrogates how we might all be complicit in perpetuating disparity across the board."

First up, the game is on in Sarah Burgess' Dry Powder, a gripping, razor-sharp play about the price of success and the real cost of getting the deal done. Dry Powder was originally performed in March 2016 at Public Theater in New York, helmed by Hamilton director Thomas Kail and featuring an all-star cast. The play was an instant on-stage success and is the first production written by this preternaturally gifted playwright. STT Artistic Director Carson McCain will lead as director, joined by fellow STT staffers Drew Wall (Director of Operations) as set designer and Richard Oliver (Director of Communications) as sound designer. Amanda Capshaw will provided costume designs.

Second Thought's second show of 2022 will be the widely-acclaimed Pass Over by Anoinette Chinonye Nwandu, which closed its Broadway run in October 2021, with local director Sasha Maya Ada at the helm. Information on other creative leads for this project is forthcoming. Evoking heartbreak, hope, and joy, PASS OVER - the first full play to open on Broadway in 2021 after the pandemic-necessitated lockdown -- crafts everyday profanities into poetic and humorous riffs, illuminating the unquestionable human spirit of young, black men looking for a way out. A sobering reinterpretation of Waiting for Godot, nuanced with elements of the biblical Exodus story, Nwandu's play is politically charged and necessarily critical in its social reflection.

Finally, Second Thought will close its season with the curiously haunting One Flea Spare by Naomi Wallace. It takes place is 1665 London at the height of the city's plight with the Bubonic plague. Wallace uses this setting to explore paralleling oppressions across time and between cultures and examine what she determines as a fundamental root of human struggle: imperialism. Information on the creative leadership for this project is forthcoming.

To learn more about STT's 2022 season or how to purchase season subscriptions or single tickets for Dry Powder, please visit www.SecondThoughtTheatre.com.