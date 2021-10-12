ST. NICHOLAS By Conor McPherson Announced at Undermain Theatre

Undermain Theatre will present the live production of St. Nicholas, its most widely viewed and nationally acclaimed streaming production last season. The live production has been specially created with live performance in mind, with a sound and lighting scape to enhance Conor McPherson's amazing story.

The show will run live and stream simultaneously from October 20 through November 7, 2021. (The stream will be available on Broadway on Demand and will not be a live stream.)

A chilling tale of vampires just in time for Halloween written by Conor McPherson, acclaimed author of Girl From the North Country currently opening on Broadway. A cynical theater critic falls for a beautiful young actress. On a drunken bender one weekend he pursues her to London, where he falls in with a coven of modern-day vampires. Is it a drunken fairytale or his own vision of a higher truth?

Storytelling at its spooky best comes to life in this haunting solo story performed by Undermain Artistic Director Bruce DuBose, also known in gaming and anime circles as the voice of Marcus from Borderlands, the Boomer from Gears of War, Thor from Smite, King Neptune from One-Piece and Kaiko from Tokyo Ghoul.

Mr. DuBose directs the live version. The on-demand stream is the virtual version directed by UMT Company member, Blake Hackler.

By special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service.

Creative Team: Director: *Bruce DuBose, (*Blake Hackler - Streaming Version) Scenic Design: *Robert Winn, Lighting Design: *steve woods, Sound Design: *Paul Semrad, Dialect Coach: Anne Schilling, and Director of Photography (streaming version): Marc Rouse

*Undermain Company member

Tickets are available at www.undermain.com.