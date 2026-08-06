SO THAT'S WHAT THE MOMS WERE DOING! to Open at MainStage222

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MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will present the world premiere of So That's What the Moms Were Doing!, a new comedy written and directed by Caren Spain, from August 21 through August 29 at MainStage222 in Irving, Texas.

The original comedy centers on four neighborhood mothers whose routine Friday night get-together quickly becomes anything but ordinary. As Catherine, Anna May, Kelly, and Birdie work through misunderstandings and rediscover the strength of their friendships, they begin to realize their children are behaving differently for a very unexpected reason. Instead of getting into their usual mischief, the kids are secretly fighting off an alien invasion.

Blending neighborhood comedy with science-fiction adventure, So That's What the Moms Were Doing! explores friendship, family, and the surprising heroics that can emerge from the most ordinary of circumstances. The production is recommended for audiences ages 13 and older due to language.

The cast features Bri McKay as Catherine, Cammy Lee as Anna May, Ashley Zamberlan as Kelly, and Priscilla Garcia as Birdie.

The production is written and directed by Caren Spain and produced by Jon Womack. The creative team also includes stage manager Lauren McMichael, set designer Nicole Brown, and lighting and sound designer Corson Sikora.

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