Video: Casa Mañana Shares Clip Ahead of RENT: SCHOOL EDITION Final Performance

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Casa Mañana has shared a short video marking the final nights of RENT: School Edition, the production that closed out the theatre's 2025-26 Broadway Season. The clip, titled "We hope this story never ends," was posted to the theatre's YouTube channel as a send-off to the cast and audiences before the show's run concluded.

RENT: School Edition was staged by Casa Mañana's Apprentice Program, the theatre's pre-professional training track for young performers. The video urges audiences not to miss their chance to see the show, noting there were only two more nights before it closed.

The production's creative team included direction and choreography by Eugenio Contenti, music direction by Matthew Stern, lighting design by Samuel Rushen, sound design by Allan Branson, scenic design by Mike Sabourin, costume design by Tammy Spencer, and hair, wig and makeup design by Catherine Petty-Rogers.

More on the production's casting and run can be found in Casa Mañana's earlier announcement of RENT: School Edition closing out the season.

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