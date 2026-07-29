APPLICATION PENDING to Open at Uptown Players

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Uptown Players presents Application Pending by Greg Edwards and Andy Sandberg. Directed by Linda Leonard, the production stars BJ Cleveland and runs August 20–30, 2026, at Theatre Too inside Theatre Three.

A razor-sharp satire of Manhattan's elite private school admissions process, the play follows an inexperienced admissions director navigating anxious parents, demanding faculty members, and escalating chaos. In a remarkable solo performance, Cleveland portrays more than 40 memorable characters with astonishing speed and comic precision.

Originally presented by Uptown Players as a streaming production during the pandemic, Application Pending now receives its first full live theatrical engagement, giving audiences the opportunity to experience Cleveland's acclaimed performance live on stage.

Craig Lynch, Executive Producer of Uptown Players, said, 'BJ Cleveland is one of North Texas' finest comic actors, and Application Pending is the perfect showcase for his extraordinary versatility. It is the kind of performance audiences will be talking about long after the final curtain.'

Director Linda Leonard added, 'The comedy is hilarious because it is rooted in recognizable human behavior. BJ's ability to create dozens of memorable characters makes every performance an exhilarating ride.'

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