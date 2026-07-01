Cast And Creative Team Set For INHERIT THE WIND at Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas

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MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has revealed the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of Inherit the Wind. Rooted in the real-life Scopes “Monkey” Trial, this electrifying courtroom drama by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee chronicles a legal battle over science, religion, and the right to think freely, as the small-town case is thrust into the national spotlight.

A gripping courtroom drama inspired by the famous 1925 Scopes Monkey Trial, which challenged the legality of teaching evolution in a Tennessee classroom. When a high school teacher is put on trial for introducing Darwin's theory to his students, the case quickly becomes a national spectacle, drawing two of the country's most formidable attorneys to the small-town courtroom. As the fiery legal battle unfolds, the trial becomes more than just a question of science versus religion, it sparks a larger debate about intellectual freedom, the role of education, and the ongoing struggle to balance faith and progress. A timeless and thought-provoking reflection on the fundamental right to think. Originally written as a response to the threat to intellectual freedom presented by the anti-communist hysteria of the McCarthy era, INHERIT THE WIND's themes are as relevant today as they were over 70 years ago.

Don't miss your chance to see this madcap comedy, running from July 24-August 8, 2026 at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $26.50 to $33.50 and are available for purchase now.

The cast includes Allen Matthews as Brady, Prem Desai as Cates, Jason Crawford Jordan as Davenport, Nelson Wilson as Drummond, Kevin Fuld as Dunlap/GoodFellow, Steve Iwanski-Sanchez as Esterbrook/Radio Man, Scott Bardin as Hornbeck, Fox Elrod as Howard, Danny Macchietto as Judge, Sascha Connor as Mayor/Elijah, Jony Marceo Picaso as Meeker, Juniper Pirro as Melinda Loomis, Nancy Bonetti Wilson as Mrs. Blair, Suzanne Reeves as Mrs. Brady, Emily Cole as Mrs. Krebbs, Rachale Ramos Roach as Mrs. Loomis, Kathleen McNamara as Rachel, Clayton Cunningham as Rev. Brown, and Rob White as Sillers/Photog.

The creative team includes director Harry Friedman, producer Lindsey Humphries, stage manager Cathy Parks Bardin, assistant stage manager/crew chief Michaela Parker, lighting designer Hank Baldree, set designer T.J. Firneno, set dresser Meredith Butterfield, sound designer Rich Froelich, master carpenter Ellie Wyatt, sound board operator/body mic technician Tully Hall, Costume Designer Dallas Costume Shoppe/M. Robinson, property designer Meredith Butterfield, and light board operator Eric Ryan.

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