SIX, HAMILTON, FROZEN & More Set for 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season

Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, has announced the nine shows coming to Fort Worth as a part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.



"We are so grateful to all of our sponsors, patrons and community for their continued support as we celebrate 25 years of Bass Performance Hall this spring," said Performing Arts Fort Worth President & CEO Dione Kennedy. "The stellar lineup of shows in our 2023-2024 Broadway season sets the benchmark as we look ahead to the next 25 years."



The season kicks off this summer with Disney's FROZEN coming to the Hall in August, followed by a new play from Aaron Sorkin and director Bartlett Sher based on the best-selling novel by Harper Lee, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD, in September. Don't lose your head, Fort Worth is making her-story with SIX in November; Embark on a whole new world of Broadway magic with Disney's ALADDIN in January; It's simply the best that TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is now rolling on tour across North America and stops into Bass Hall in February; In June, HAMILTON makes its return to Fort Worth; And finally - the 25th Anniversary Tour of the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! will dance its way to Bass Hall in July, closing the 2023-2024 season. Previously announced, the 9-time Tony Award®-winning THE BOOK OF MORMON returns to the Hall as a Season Add-On, plus the new show you oughta know, JAGGED LITTLE PILL.



Broadway at the Bass season ticket packages start at $276.25. A four-installment payment plan is also available to both renewing and new season ticket holders. Season tickets can be renewed through March 24 online at www.basshall.com and by phone at 817-212-4450. New season tickets will be available for purchase beginning April 11. Those interested in becoming season ticket holders can join the waitlist now at www.basshall.com/waitlist. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am - 4:00pm. Renewing or joining the waitlist online is the quickest and easiest way to secure season tickets.



Tickets to individual shows in the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank are not available for purchase at this time. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced at a later date.