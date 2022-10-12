Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Richardson Civic Art Society Presents The Members Show In The Green Mezzanine-gallery

The RCAS Members Show will be on exhibit from September 28-October 30, 2022.

Oct. 12, 2022  

The RCAS Members Show will be on exhibit from September 28-October 30, 2022 in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. The awards ceremony will take place on Tuesday, October 18 from 6:00 until 8:30 pm in conjunction with the normal monthly meeting at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts in the Green Mezzanine Gallery, 2351 Performance Dr. in Richardson, Texas 75082. Janice Hamilton is the guest demo artist and will be painting with pastels.

The Richardson Civic Art Society (RCAS) is a nonprofit volunteer-run organization providing a support system locally for the visual arts. Active season is from September through May with most meetings and shows held at the Richardson Public Library or the Eisemann Center during the Library renovation.

The Members Show has four categories designated for these original works of art: Water Media, Oils and Acrylics, Pastel and Graphics, and Collage and Mixed Media including Digital/Photographic Art. Graphics are limited to
charcoals, pen & ink, colored & graphite pencils, crayons, woodcuts, etchings, and hand pulled prints. Alcohol ink will be included in the Water Media category. The Collage/Mixed Media category's source materials must be original, created by the artist with less than 10% consisting of published images. This category includes multi-dimensional art of all mediums (e.g., wood, fabric, wire, paper, and mosaics). For additional information on RCAS, visit https://richardson-arts.org/

Gallery hours are 10:00 pm - 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com/art.


