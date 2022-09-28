Rebel Theatrics to Host Vaudeville-Style Showcase in October

Rebel Theatrics has announced The Rebel Industry Showcase, a vaudeville-style show featuring some of the most iconic Broadway songs, scenes, and dance numbers. Tickets cost $10 and are available here.

This event is the culmination of the Rebel Theatrics Limited Series. The first act will focus on short theatrical scenes and musical solos to showcase their young artists, while the second act will feature pop songs by artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Pink, and Grace Sewell, and musical numbers from Broadway shows such as Waitress, Tick, Tick...Boom!, Dear Evan Hansen, Bonnie & Clyde, Chicago, Cabaret, and Moulin Rouge.