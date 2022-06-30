Plano Art Association's 125 SHOW is Now on at The Eisemann Center

The Plano Art Association's annual 125 Show is on exhibit at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. Plano Art Association is a 50-year-old membership arts organization composed of artists residing in Plano and surrounding communities. The installation will remain on exhibit from June 29 through July 24, 2022, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. A reception will be held on July 8 from 7-9 pm. The Plano Art Association is dedicated to encouraging the visual arts development and education of the membership and community, and inspiring awareness of the visual arts by sharing the joy, passion, and beauty within and beyond our Plano community.



The juried exhibit features the top 81 works in three categories: 2-D Artwork, 3-D Artwork and Photography and was open to all artists living within 125 miles of Plano. Jurors for the exhibit were: Marilyn Waligore, Professor, Visual and Performing Arts/Photography, who directs the photography program at UT Dallas; Bart Forbes, an American painter and illustrator and Marty Ray, Professor Emerita of Art from North Lake College.

Awards: The 2-D, 3-D and Photography categories will each be awarded a first place ($500), second place ($300) and third place ($150) award and a certificate. Best of Show will receive a $1,000 prize and a certificate. Certificates of Merit ($50 each) will also be given to three finalists in each art genre category. For more information on the Plano Art Association, visit www.planoartassociation.org/



Gallery hours are 10:00 pm - 6:00 pm Monday through Saturday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com.