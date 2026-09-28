Photos: Reeve Carney Performs at Club 909

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CLUB 909 is Broadway Dallas' all-new cabaret concept held at the historic Music Hall at Fair Park. Performed in the Music Hall's transformed Crystal Terrace, CLUB 909 welcomed just 200 guests per evening in a fully immersive, intimate cabaret-style setting complete with tableside service including specialty drinks and chef curated light bites.

Carney performed his 'Broadway Divas' program featuring his singular takes on Broadway's most iconic songs, timeless selections from the Great American Songbook, and original music from his award-winning debut album Youth Is Wasted.

The audience was also treated to a surprise performance from Eva Noblezada when Carney invited her on stage to sing their duet 'All I've Ever Known' from Hadestown. See photos!

Photo Credit: Tamytha Cameron Photography



Photo Credit: Tamytha Cameron Photography.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 12 Hrs 02 Min 06 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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