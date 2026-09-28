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Photos: Reeve Carney Performs at Club 909

The cabaret featured Carney's 'Broadway Divas' program alongside selections from the Great American Songbook and a duet with Noblezada.

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CLUB 909 is Broadway Dallas' all-new cabaret concept held at the historic Music Hall at Fair Park. Performed in the Music Hall's transformed Crystal Terrace, CLUB 909 welcomed just 200 guests per evening in a fully immersive, intimate cabaret-style setting complete with tableside service including specialty drinks and chef curated light bites.

Carney performed his 'Broadway Divas' program featuring his singular takes on Broadway's most iconic songs, timeless selections from the Great American Songbook, and original music from his award-winning debut album Youth Is Wasted.

The audience was also treated to a surprise performance from Eva Noblezada when Carney invited her on stage to sing their duet 'All I've Ever Known' from Hadestown. See photos! 

Photo Credit: Tamytha Cameron Photography

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Dallas Club

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Dallas Club

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Ken Novice

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Reeve Carney

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Reeve Carney

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Reeve Carney

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Reeve Carney

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Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada

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Dallas Club

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Eva Noblezada

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Dallas Club

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Reeve Carney

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Reeve Carney

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Reeve Carney & Eva Noblezada

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Dallas Club

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Dallas Club

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eeve Carney & Eva Noblezada

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Reeve Carney

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Dallas Club

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Reeve Carney

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Dallas Club


Photo Credit: Tamytha Cameron Photography.
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