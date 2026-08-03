DR. SEUSS' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! Tickets to Go on Sale in Dallas

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Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical will run for 9 performances at the Music Hall at Fair Park from November 25-29, 2026 as part of the 2026/2027 Broadway Dallas Series.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 7 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $37 and will be available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2728. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-413-3927 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Audiences will discover the magic of Dr. Seuss' classic holiday tale as it comes to life live on stage. Featuring the hit songs 'You're A Mean One, Mr. Grinch' and 'Welcome Christmas,' THE GRINCH discovers there's more to Christmas than he bargained for in this heart-warming holiday classic. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming GRINCH, whose heart is 'two sizes too small,' decides to steal Christmas away from the holiday-loving Whos.

THE GRINCH broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theaters in New York. Since then, more than 3 million theatergoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which Gannett hailed as 'A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.'

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features magnificent sets designed by John Lee Beatty and costumes designed by Robert Morgan, inspired by Dr. Seuss' original book. Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason's music and book breathe new life into this timeless story.

The 2026 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard, based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 4-time Tony Award winning director, Jack O'Brien.

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