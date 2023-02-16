Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan

Performances run February 16-26.

Feb. 16, 2023  

Theatre Wesleyan will present Martin McDonagh's The Cripple of Inishmaan at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) from February 16-26. Check out all new photos here!

A dark comedy from the writer and director of this year's Academy Award®-nominated Best Picture, The Banshees of Inisherin. Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland in 1934, The Cripple of Inishmaan is a strange comic tale in the great tradition of Irish storytelling. As word arrives on Inishmaan that the Hollywood director Robert Flaherty is coming to the neighboring island of Inishmore to film Man of Aran, the one person who wants to be in the film more than anybody is young Billy, if only to break away from the bitter tedium of his daily life.

Inishmaan is directed by senior theatre major Ethan Brandt and has a cast and production team of BFA and BA theatre students from Texas Wesleyan University. The show is being produced by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.

Martin McDonagh is an award-winning playwright and filmmaker whose plays include The Beauty Queen of Leenane, The Lonesome West, The Lieutenant of Inishmore, The Cripple of Inishmaan, The Pillowman, and Hangmen, all of which have played in both the West End and on Broadway and have now been performed in over 40 countries and translated into more than 30 languages.

The cast includes Abigale Hunt (Kate), Gianina Lambert (Eileen), Jonathan Burt (Johnnypateenmike), Hunter Kleinschmidt (Billy), Hayden Kirkbride (Bartley), K.J. Felder (Helen), Chase Di Iulio (Babbybobby), Nicholas Keel (Doctor), and Nicole Davis (Mammy).

The production team includes Madison Whitney (stage manager) Lana Yagle (asst. stage manager), Trinity Chenault (asst. stage manager), Cameron Hatcher (scenic design), Peri Zachmeyer (asst. scenic design), Bethany Bordelon (costume design), Abigale Hunt (asst. costume design), Elena Cruce, (sound design), Zachary Gafford (lighting design), Mya Cockrell (props design), Tristen Brown (fight choreographer), and Jeanne Everton (Irish dialect coach).

Photo Credit: Theatre Wesleyan

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Abigale Hunt, Gianina Lambert

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Abigale Hunt, Hunter Klein, Gianina Lambert

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Abigale Hunt, Hunter Klein

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Abigale Hunt

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Chase Di Iulio

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Gianina Lambert, Chase Di Iulio, Hunter Klein

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Hayden Kirkbride

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Hayden Kirkbride

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Hunter Klein

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Jonathan Burt, Chase Di Iulio

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Jonathan Burt, Nicholas Keel, Nicole Davis

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
KJ Felder, Hunter Klein

Photos: First Look at THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN at Theatre Wesleyan
Nicholas Keel, Hunter Klein




Plano Symphony Orchestra Announces 41st Season Photo
Plano Symphony Orchestra Announces 41st Season
Season highlights include the ¡VIVA MEXICO! concert celebrating Mexican music and dance on Mexican Independence Day, a nostalgic viewing of the classic movie Ghostbusters screened live as the PSO performs Elmer Bernstein's Grammy-nominated score, and a concert with multiple Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Branford Marsalis.
Actress Kelly OMalley Presents Suicide Prevention Play Series A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES Photo
Actress Kelly O'Malley Presents Suicide Prevention Play Series A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES
A Light in Dark Places (ALIDP)  makes its return to the Bath House Cultural Center. ALIDP presents five short-plays working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide, using a mix of comedy and drama, to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected.
Country Musician Dale Watson Brings Bonafide Honky-Tonk To The Grand This March  Photo
Country Musician Dale Watson Brings Bonafide Honky-Tonk To The Grand This March 
Lewisville Grand Theater has announced that alt-country singer-songwriter Dale Watson will perform as part of the Texas Tunes Series on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 8 p.m. 
The North Texas Irish Festival Returns Next Month Photo
The North Texas Irish Festival Returns Next Month
The North Texas Irish Festival returns to Dallas’s Fair Park March 3-5, bringing with it all the music, dance, and culture that this exciting, family-friendly event in the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture.  

More Hot Stories For You


Actress Kelly O'Malley Presents Suicide Prevention Play Series A LIGHT IN DARK PLACESActress Kelly O'Malley Presents Suicide Prevention Play Series A LIGHT IN DARK PLACES
February 15, 2023

A Light in Dark Places (ALIDP)  makes its return to the Bath House Cultural Center. ALIDP presents five short-plays working together to break down the stigma surrounding the topic of suicide, using a mix of comedy and drama, to encourage healthy discussion, create community, and offer hope to those affected.
The North Texas Irish Festival Returns Next MonthThe North Texas Irish Festival Returns Next Month
February 14, 2023

The North Texas Irish Festival returns to Dallas’s Fair Park March 3-5, bringing with it all the music, dance, and culture that this exciting, family-friendly event in the rich tradition of Irish and Celtic culture.  
The Moody Fund for the Arts Applications Are OpenThe Moody Fund for the Arts Applications Are Open
February 14, 2023

The online application period for the 2023 Moody Fund for the Arts (MFA) will open noon, Monday, February 13, 2023, and close noon, Friday, March 6, 2023.
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre To Debut Tony Award-Winning Musical, EVITANorth Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre To Debut Tony Award-Winning Musical, EVITA
February 13, 2023

North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA) Repertory Theatre takes the stage with the powerful historical musical Evita, winner of 7 Tony Awards including Best Musical and Best Original Score. Evita performs March 10-19 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.
Ochre House Theater Presents JC, AMATEOchre House Theater Presents JC, AMATE
February 12, 2023

Ochre House Theater is currently presenting the second show of their 2022-23 season, a new and surreal comedy, JC, AMATÉ, written and directed by Carla Parker.
share