Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council
The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present IN THE HEIGHTS, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quira Alegría Hudes, and co-direction by Lon Barrera and Jacob Rivera-Sanchez. The show runs June 17 - 26, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.
Over the course of this Tony award-winning musical, we visit Washington Heights -- a New York City neighborhood on the brink of change. Usnavi (Efren Paredes), a first-generation Dominican-American corner bodega owner, and his friends and family are dealing with the pressures of rising rents and closing neighborhood businesses. Throughout the show, we see the hard-working residents of Washington Heights grapple with love and lust, identity and racism, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs in the air, potentially changing the livelihoods of the people and the community forever. This revolutionary new musical combines Latin rhythms and dance with hip-hop lyrics to tell a captivating story about what it means to chase your dreams as you cling to your roots and to celebrate the community from which you came.
Photo credit: Kris Ikejiri
Rochale Ramos Roach & John Anthony Sanchez
Alfredo Tamayo, Efren Paredes & Landry Beckley
Company of In The Heights
Steven Rios & Breana Deanda
Company of In the Heights
Ana Coca, Efren Paredes & Landry Beckley
Jordana Garcia & Alfredo Tamayo
Leslie Navarro, Chris Medina with Angel Cruz & Steven Rios
Leslie Navarro and Efren Paredes
Leslie Navarro, Samantha Padilla, Jordana Garcia & Kierstin Hanifan
Leslie Navarro, Samantha Padilla & Kierstin Hanifan
Ana Coca
Alfredo Tamayo and Jordana Garcia
Megan Mock & Steven Rios
Leslie Navarro, Chris Medina, Angel Cruz & Steven Rios
The Company of In the Heights
John Anthony Sanchez, Rochale Ramos Roach, and Jordana Garcia
Samantha Padilla & Kierstin Hanifan
Samantha Padilla, Trey Cardona & Kierstin Hanifan
John Anthony Sanchez) & Rochale Ramos Roach
Samantha Padilla, Kierstin Hanifan, Breanna Cox & Alfredo Tamayo
Leslie Navarro, Jordana Garcia & Kierstin Hanifan
Landry Beckley, Efren Parades, Leslie Navarro and the Company of In The Heights