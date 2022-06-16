Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jun. 16, 2022  

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present IN THE HEIGHTS, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quira Alegría Hudes, and co-direction by Lon Barrera and Jacob Rivera-Sanchez. The show runs June 17 - 26, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Over the course of this Tony award-winning musical, we visit Washington Heights -- a New York City neighborhood on the brink of change. Usnavi (Efren Paredes), a first-generation Dominican-American corner bodega owner, and his friends and family are dealing with the pressures of rising rents and closing neighborhood businesses. Throughout the show, we see the hard-working residents of Washington Heights grapple with love and lust, identity and racism, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs in the air, potentially changing the livelihoods of the people and the community forever. This revolutionary new musical combines Latin rhythms and dance with hip-hop lyrics to tell a captivating story about what it means to chase your dreams as you cling to your roots and to celebrate the community from which you came.

Photo credit: Kris Ikejiri

Rochale Ramos Roach & John Anthony Sanchez

Alfredo Tamayo, Efren Paredes & Landry Beckley

Company of In The Heights

Steven Rios & Breana Deanda

Company of In the Heights

Ana Coca, Efren Paredes & Landry Beckley

Jordana Garcia & Alfredo Tamayo

Leslie Navarro, Chris Medina with Angel Cruz & Steven Rios

Leslie Navarro and Efren Paredes

Leslie Navarro, Samantha Padilla, Jordana Garcia & Kierstin Hanifan

Leslie Navarro, Samantha Padilla & Kierstin Hanifan

Ana Coca

Alfredo Tamayo and Jordana Garcia

Trey Cardona

Megan Mock & Steven Rios

Leslie Navarro, Chris Medina, Angel Cruz & Steven Rios

The Company of In the Heights

John Anthony Sanchez, Rochale Ramos Roach, and Jordana Garcia

Samantha Padilla & Kierstin Hanifan

Samantha Padilla, Trey Cardona & Kierstin Hanifan

John Anthony Sanchez) & Rochale Ramos Roach

Samantha Padilla, Kierstin Hanifan, Breanna Cox & Alfredo Tamayo

Leslie Navarro, Jordana Garcia & Kierstin Hanifan

Landry Beckley, Efren Parades, Leslie Navarro and the Company of In The Heights





