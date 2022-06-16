Photos: First Look at IN THE HEIGHTS at The Grand Prairie Arts Council

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present IN THE HEIGHTS, with music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quira Alegría Hudes, and co-direction by Lon Barrera and Jacob Rivera-Sanchez. The show runs June 17 - 26, 2022, at the Uptown Theater located at 120 E Main St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050. Reserved seating tickets are $25, $20, and $15. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling the box office at 972-237-8786.

Over the course of this Tony award-winning musical, we visit Washington Heights -- a New York City neighborhood on the brink of change. Usnavi (Efren Paredes), a first-generation Dominican-American corner bodega owner, and his friends and family are dealing with the pressures of rising rents and closing neighborhood businesses. Throughout the show, we see the hard-working residents of Washington Heights grapple with love and lust, identity and racism, all while the prospect of a winning lottery ticket hangs in the air, potentially changing the livelihoods of the people and the community forever. This revolutionary new musical combines Latin rhythms and dance with hip-hop lyrics to tell a captivating story about what it means to chase your dreams as you cling to your roots and to celebrate the community from which you came.



Photo credit: Kris Ikejiri



Rochale Ramos Roach & John Anthony Sanchez



Alfredo Tamayo, Efren Paredes & Landry Beckley



Company of In The Heights



Steven Rios & Breana Deanda



Company of In the Heights



Ana Coca, Efren Paredes & Landry Beckley



Jordana Garcia & Alfredo Tamayo



Leslie Navarro, Chris Medina with Angel Cruz & Steven Rios



Leslie Navarro and Efren Paredes



Leslie Navarro, Samantha Padilla, Jordana Garcia & Kierstin Hanifan



Leslie Navarro, Samantha Padilla & Kierstin Hanifan



Ana Coca



Alfredo Tamayo and Jordana Garcia



Trey Cardona



Megan Mock & Steven Rios



Leslie Navarro, Chris Medina, Angel Cruz & Steven Rios



The Company of In the Heights



John Anthony Sanchez, Rochale Ramos Roach, and Jordana Garcia



Samantha Padilla & Kierstin Hanifan



Samantha Padilla, Trey Cardona & Kierstin Hanifan



John Anthony Sanchez) & Rochale Ramos Roach



Samantha Padilla, Kierstin Hanifan, Breanna Cox & Alfredo Tamayo



Leslie Navarro, Jordana Garcia & Kierstin Hanifan



Landry Beckley, Efren Parades, Leslie Navarro and the Company of In The Heights