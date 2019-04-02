Photo Flash: TUCK EVERLASTING At Rosewood Center for Family Arts

Would you drink from the fountain of youth if you had the chance? In TUCK EVERLASTING at Dallas Children's Theater (DCT), family, friendship and the value of a life well lived is contemplated in the heartwarming stage adaptation of Natalie Babbitt's award-winning novel. TUCK EVERLASTING runs at the Rosewood Center for Family Arts from March 22 - April 7, 2019.

Young Winnie Foster suddenly finds herself faced with the dilemma of keeping a shocking secret when she ventures from her routine one single summer morning. What she encounters at the foot of a magnificent tree in the woods on her family's land brings her face to face with monumental life choices. A romance, a new family, perhaps eternal life? What follows is a whirlwind of events and a life-affirming adventure that The New York Times called "fearsome and beautifully written." Considered one of the classics of modern children's literature, this poetic story comes intensely to life on the DCT stage.

"It's the third time we've chosen to produce TUCK EVERLASTING. It is without a doubt a classic of modern children's literature and its gentle, yet powerful storylines are still as relevant as ever; themes of empathy and trust, the concept of immortality, the necessary cycle of life, and the value and bond of family. It is still very much beloved by young readers, so presenting it on stage once again brings me great joy," said Artie Olaisen, director of TUCK EVERLASTING and Associate Artistic Director.

Olaisen explained, "As a director of imagination, I love creating fantastical worlds on stage; worlds in which we can explore ideas and consider questions such as "What is my place in the universe?" and "How can I make a difference?" Worlds that champion young people finding their voice and, ultimately, celebrate the hero in every child. It's the kind of storytelling that challenges and thrills me, and I'm happy to play a part in imprinting these introspective thoughts and ideas on young minds."

Before every performance of TUCK EVERLASTING, audience members will have a chance to solve Winnie's word search dilemma and perhaps find their own key to the challenging questions posed in the play. On opening night, Pudding on Smiles will delight audiences with a free sweet treat. As always, there will be autographs, free posters, and giveaways for all in attendance.

