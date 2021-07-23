Performing Arts Fort Worth Announces North Texas Regional Winner of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Essay Contest

In partnership with Gotham Writers Workshop and the Broadway Education Alliance, DEAR EVAN HANSEN invited 11th-grade and 12th-grade students across the country to write a college-application style essay that describes how they channeled the theme of "You Will Be Found" to ensure those around them were a little less alone over the last year, or, alternatively, a moment where they found comfort in connection.

Additionally, Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, also partnered with this contest to award a North Texas Regional Winner. Performing Arts Fort Worth is proud to announce Joshua Rubel of Greenhill School in Addison as the North Texas Regional Winner.

Nearly 4,000 high school students across America wrote about impactful ways they stayed connected with others over the last year. Out of the 172 entries from the North Texas region that were a part of the national contest, four entries were narrowed down to finalists based on an average score. Performing Arts Fort Worth then enlisted an outside panel of nine judges that read and scored the top four regional essays, naming Rubel's the winner. Rubel, from Dallas, will be entering the 12th grade at Greenhill School this fall.

"Winning this award reminded me of the benefit of sharing personal experiences with others as they can potentially change someone else's outlook on a situation," Rubel said. "The recognition also reminded me of the impact that DEAR EVAN HANSEN has had on American culture and my own personal life. It's an honor to receive recognition for my efforts."

As the North Texas Regional Winner, Rubel will be recognized in the following ways:

A $2,500 cash prize that can be used towards college admission, school expenses, etc.

Tickets to see DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Fort Worth during the premiere Jan. 4-9, 2022, engagement at Bass Hall

An official DEAR EVAN HANSEN merch pack

Inclusion of Rubel's winning essay in the digital/print playbill for the premiere Fort Worth engagement of DEAR EVAN HANSEN

"The best way to find answers is by looking around at what others have done to find inspiration," Rubel added. "Don't be afraid to take a step forward and go ask a friend, classmate, or teacher for help as they may have endured a similar experience. There will be someone who will be 'waving back.'"

The other North Texas regional finalists included: Megan Gandara, Fort Worth, TCC South Campus - FWISD Early Collegiate High School; John "JP" Berry, Dallas, Highland Park High School; and Ian Kirk, Frisco, iUniversity Prep. All regional finalists will receive tickets to see DEAR EVAN HANSEN in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth premiere engagement of DEAR EVAN HANSEN will play Bass Hall Jan. 4-9, 2022, as part of the 2021-2022 Broadway at the Bass season. Season tickets are currently on sale at www.basshall.com.