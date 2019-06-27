OLD JEWS TELLING JOKES Opens July 11 At The Eisemann Center

Philip Roger Roy and Playhouse Productions, Inc. have announced a limited engagement of the off Broadway hit Old Jews Telling Jokes at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations Bank of America Theatre. The visiting production is set to open on Thursday, July 11, at 2pm and the engagement will continue through Sunday, July 28.

Old Jews Telling Jokes, which has been called a "pickle-barrel full of giggles," showcases five actors in a revue-type production that pays tribute to and reinvents classic jokes of the past and present. It celebrates the rich tradition of Jewish humor and 'all the rabbis, complaining wives, fed-up husbands, patience-challenged physicians, gossiping ladies, and competitive men' populating it. The humor is suggestive and even raunchy as the 'Old Jews' make fun of themselves as well as followers of every other religion. Said producer Philip Roger Roy, "Think Catskills comedy with jokes, songs, stories, skits, and routines. The humor is reminiscent of the great Jewish comedians from Buddy Hackett and Alan King to Tom Lehrer, and more." Warning: adult (bawdy) humor. Not for audiences under 21.

The Huffington Post called the show, "A non-stop laugh fest." Said the New York Times, "Hilarious ... magnificent, enduring rhythm of Jewish humor!" And from the New Yorker, "The laughs-per-minute average is as high as anything you'll find on stage!" Legendary comedian Mel Brooks enthused, "Chock full of laughs!"

Old Jews Telling Jokes has garnered rave reviews wherever it has played, including two years off Broadway and in Philadelphia, Boston, Chicago, Toronto, Baltimore, Thousand Oaks, CA, Boca Raton, FL, The George Street Playhouse in New Jersey, The Bucks County Playhouse in PA, Trinity Rep in RI, the Colony Theatre in Burbank, CA and dozens of other venues across the USA.

The regular performance schedule is Thursday at 2pm and 7pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2pm and 8pm, and Sunday at 2pm and 7pm. Ticket prices range from $39-65 and may be purchased online at www.eisemanncenter.com, by phone at 972.744.4650 or in person at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Dr., Richardson, TX 75082. For group sales information, call (888) 264-1788.





