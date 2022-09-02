Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory to Open Season with Tony Award-Winning Musical RENT

Running Sept. 9-18 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

Sep. 02, 2022  

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory to Open Season with Tony Award-Winning Musical RENT North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre will open their 2022-2023 season with the Broadway smash-hit, winner of 4 Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and pop-culture phenomenon Rent, performing Sept. 9-18 at the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts.

Based on the opera La Bohème, Rent tells a story of friends who have become each other's chosen family, living in the East Village of New York as struggling artists. The music, lyrics and book were written by Jonathan Larson, though he never saw his work make it to Broadway, as he died the night before it opened. He did win three posthumous Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for Rent. His work lives on through songs like "Seasons of Love" and "I'll Cover You," which tell a story of hope, strength, and resilience throughout Rent.

NTPA Repertory Theatre's creative team for Rent offers two powerhouse co-directors, each with a different perspective. NTPA Repertory Theatre Artistic Director and Co-Director of Rent, Daniel Dean Miranda says, "Rent was the first diverse show I ever listened to growing up. It felt like the perfect opportunity to showcase diverse talent in Plano, and so I wanted to partner with a female director."

This groundbreaking hit from the 1996 Broadway season continues to resonate with audiences over 25 years later. Rent takes on topics like economic inequality, LGBTQ+, the AIDS epidemic, and drug addiction - all of which are still relevant today. "This show is so important to the LGBTQ+ community," says Rent Co-Director Rachael Berros, "I am excited to have an opportunity to dive into the material and find new and deeper meaning between the pages."

NTPA Repertory Theatre delivers professional-quality theatrical entertainment that inspires audiences and empowers artists from Broadway to the 'Burbs. NTPA enjoys a legacy that began in Plano in 1991. NTPA Repertory Theatre has found a home within the City of Plano, and has been welcomed with support and enthusiasm. The goal in bringing repertory theatre to Plano is to develop a sustainable program that engages the local community and delivers consistent, high-quality programming.

Rent performs September 9-18 in the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093. Matinees are at 2:30 pm and evening performances are at 8 pm. Tickets start at $20 with premium seating available at $30. Discounts available for groups of 15 or more. The matinee performance on Sept. 10 will include ASL interpretation. Due to the mature content of Rent, suggested audience age is 16+.

For full performance dates and tickets go to ntparep.org.





