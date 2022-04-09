North Texas Performing Arts Names New Resident Director

The North Texas Performing Arts is pleased to announce the promotion of Paige Price to Resident Director. Paige started working with NTPA in 2018 and has served the organization in multiple capacities over the past four years including directing, teaching and choreographing in addition to serving in office roles.

A native of the DFW area, Paige graduated from Ouachita Baptist University with her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. While in school, she was an active member of Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Honor Fraternity, and received accolades from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival and the National Association for Teachers of Singing.