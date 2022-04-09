Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

North Texas Performing Arts Names New Resident Director

Paige Price has been promoted to the position.

Apr. 9, 2022  
The North Texas Performing Arts is pleased to announce the promotion of Paige Price to Resident Director. Paige started working with NTPA in 2018 and has served the organization in multiple capacities over the past four years including directing, teaching and choreographing in addition to serving in office roles.

A native of the DFW area, Paige graduated from Ouachita Baptist University with her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre. While in school, she was an active member of Alpha Psi Omega Theatre Honor Fraternity, and received accolades from the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival and the National Association for Teachers of Singing.

Some of her favorite onstage credits include Jo March in Little Women, Sorel Bliss in Hay Fever, and Jennyanydots in Cats. Her passion for directing and teaching continues to grow, and her personal mission is to foster a love of theatre in young artists that will last them a lifetime.

In addition to directing, Paige also serves as the NTPA Box Office Manager providing customer support for ticketing by phone and email for all shows across the NTPA system. Paige will direct several productions throughout the year. Join Paige for one of these exciting upcoming shows!

