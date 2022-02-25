North Texas Performing Arts Announces Plano Children's Theatre Founder Sara Egelston Akers To Retire

North Texas Performing Arts has announced that Sara Egelston Akers, the Founder of its Plano Children's Theatre, will be retiring at the end of May 2022.

Sara Egelston Akers founded Plano Children's Theatre over three decades ago and upon that foundation NTPA has become the largest youth theatre in the country. Sara served as PCT's Executive Director and oversaw its theatre operations since 1991. In 2015 Sara stepped down from theatre management responsibilities and took on the role of overseeing NTPA's fundraising, community outreach and diversity efforts and today serves as NTPA's Vice President of Community Outreach.

"Sara's impact on the performing arts across North Texas has been profound, and her work has impacted thousands of families," says NTPA's Chief Executive Officer Darrell Rodenbaugh who has managed NTPA's operations since 2015. "Sara is a gifted educator, counselor, leader, artist and dear friend. We wish her the very best of happiness as she moves into this next phase of her life."

"North Texas Performing Arts has been a blessing to my life," says Sara Egelston Akers. "Our staff, artists, students and their parents are so very precious to me, and I feel so honored to see this incredible community come together to experience and love the performing arts. I am proud of what we have built and am so thankful to our Governing Board and our CEO for their amazing work and support."

Sara's Plano Children's Theatre was one of the first dedicated youth theatres with a focus to put children on stage, adopting a casting philosophy that any child could play any role, taking an early leadership role in diversity and inclusion. Her work to employ drama as a means of therapy for students with disabilities made her a pioneer in a study that has since become mainstream, and through NTPA's Starcatchers troupe, which offers adaptive performing arts programs for students with disabilities.

"Sara Akers has been a vital and creative contributor to Plano's performing arts landscape, and we are so thankful for her leadership and impact over the past three decades," said Mayor of Plano John B. Muns. "The city and entire North Texas region owe Sara a debt of gratitude for the many gifts she has shared with us. We are thrilled to honor her as she moves to the next chapter in her life."

"We are forever indebted to Sara for the legacy she has created and look forward to her continued work as a volunteer, part-time director and passion projects she wants to focus upon," says Rodenbaugh. Sara will continue to serve on NTPA's Governing Board of Directors, direct and teach, participate in its Arts Advisory Council, the NTPA Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Task Force and other efforts.

NTPA's Governing Board through its management succession plan appointed twenty-year development veteran Patricia Gregory in the role of Senior Director of Development two years ago with the responsibility of overseeing NTPA's fundraising and development operations.

In 1991, after a successful production of A Wizard of Oz at Grace Presbyterian Church, Sara Akers founded Plano Children's Theatre with founding Board Members Rebecca Egelston Caso, Dick Anthony, and Lanny Wren. Her parents, Dr. James R. and Carole Egelston donated the first $1,500. After two years at Grace Presbyterian, PCT opened a permanent facility at 15th & Custer in Plano which was later expanded to provide two performance theatres and rehearsal studios. In 2005 PCT offered productions in McKinney, and today offers programs in Plano, Fairview, Frisco, Dallas and Southlake. Sara collaborated with CEO Darrell Rodenbaugh in fundraising and development efforts to enable the move to Willow Bend Center of the Arts in 2017.

"Sara Akers has made an indelible impact on the arts in North Texas during her thirty-year career. She has ignited a passion for the arts within tens of thousands of children, encouraging them to reach their full potential." says Katherine Wagner, Chief Executive Officer of the Business Council for the Arts. "There is no doubt that Sara has made our families and communities stronger and better through her vision, inspiration, determination and hard work. She is much loved for her heart and her contributions."

Sara received her Bachelor of Fine Arts from Southern Methodist University with a major in Dance and a Master of Fine Arts in Children's Theatre and Creative Drama at the University of Texas in Austin. She taught at The Lamplighter School in Dallas, and taught and directed at Dallas Theatre Center, Children's Arts and Ideas Foundation, and the Junior Players Guild. During her tenure at NTPA, Sara was awarded the prestigious Athena Award by the Plano Chamber of Commerce, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Art Centre of Plano, and in 2012 the Plano Children's Theatre was named "Non-Profit of the Year" by the Plano Chamber of Commerce and "Community Partner of the Year" by the Junior League of Collin County. Sara serves on the Board of Child Protective Services, Foster Friends, The Plano Rotary Club, and is a Junior League of Collin County member.

NTPA has established the "Sara Egelston Akers Legacy Fund" which will provide support for NTPA's needs-based scholarships, enabling youth from all backgrounds and abilities to have access to the best-in-class performing arts experiences provided by North Texas Performing Arts. More information can be found at NTPA.org.