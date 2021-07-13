NTPA Repertory Theatre to Celebrate 5 Year Anniversary With THE LITTLE MERMAID

North Texas Performing Arts is celebrating its 30th Anniversary throughout 2021 with The NTPA 30th Anniversary Celebration Series, featuring eight shows that have been fan favorites at NTPA over the past three decades. The Celebration Series continues with the NTPA Repertory Theatre production of The Little Mermaid, as NTPA celebrates the 5 year anniversary of the award-winning NTPA Repertory.

"We are pleased to mark five years since launching the NTPA Repertory Theatre company with the mission to bring Broadway-quality productions to the North Dallas suburbs," says Darrell Rodenbaugh, NTPA Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about reopening with exciting upcoming productions including The Little Mermaid, Cabaret, and Jekyll & Hyde." NTPA Repertory Theatre has been honored with fifteen Column Award (DFW area equivalent to the Tony awards) nominations and three awards, and was recently named "Best Theatre Company in the Region" by Broadway World.

NTPA Repertory Theatre returns with a splash on July 16-27 with the musical Disney's The Little Mermaid. Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen's most beloved stories and the wildly popular animated film, The Little Mermaid is a beautiful love story about strength, resilience and determination. This Broadway gem will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, featuring the rambunctious and persuasive "Under the Sea," the romantic expectation of "Kiss the Girl," and that anthem to longing and belonging, "Part of Your World."

The Little Mermaid is directed by Daniel Dean Miranda and features Nicole Palmer as Ariel. Nicole is excited to be portraying Ariel. "The Little Mermaid represents everything I believe in and everything I want to be. Ariel is bold and compassionate and changed her whole world's way of thinking because she was able to see the good in people first. Even with her father's disapproval, all of the social norms, and everything she was told was wrong with the human race...Ariel swam (and stood) strong and followed her heart. Two worlds which would have never become one, came together because of one strong, independent woman, and I love Ariel for it!! Ariel shows me that (1) I can be myself, (2) I can be proud of myself, and (3) there are people out there who will welcome me and love me, just as I am!"

The incredible and diverse cast and production team includes Esteban Vilchez (Prince Eric), Hayden Hagmann (King Triton), Sophia Garcia (Sebastian), Peyton Meacham (Ursula), Audrey Dalton (Flounder), Nicole Kimbrell (Flotsam), Megan DuChene (Jetsam), Alexis Farrell (Scuttle), Johnathan Sieders (Grimsby), Andi Alamo (Chef Louis), Angeleen Thomas (Aquata), Leah Flores (Andrina), Layla Brent-Tompkins (Arista), Bridget Andersen (Atina), Marissa Ovenshire (Adella), Bailey Lund (Allana), with Jacob Fisher, TJ Momon, and Randi Fine. Our Production Team includes Music Direction by Anthony Holmes, Choreography by DeeDee Munson and Assistant Direction by Pamela Anglero', with stage management by Ruby Pullum.

This family-friendly production only has 8 performances with limited seating. The Little Mermaid performs July 16-25 in the Rodenbaugh Theatre at Willow Bend Center of the Arts, 6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093. Masks are required for unvaccinated patrons. View full safety protocols at ntparep.org.

Music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright.

For more information and tickets to The Little Mermaid, go to: ntparep.org/season/little-mermaid/

More info about NTPA's 30th Anniversary Celebration Series at: NTPA.org/ntpa-celebrates-30-years/