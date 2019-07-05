NTPA Repertory Theatre Announces Cast And Crew For WEST SIDE STORY
North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is proud to announce their cast and crew for the iconic, Tony-winning Broadway musical "West Side Story."
Tony and Maria are two wide-eyed teenagers who fall in love despite the prejudices of their friends and society. As their friends and family battle with one another, Tony and Maria long for "a place for us...somewhere." Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time
This modern production will be helmed by Director - Daniel Dean Miranda, Musical Director - Bethany Lorentzen, Choreographer - DeeDee Munson, Stage Manager - John Jovovich and Costume Designer-Tess Cutillo.
Cast includes:
- Lizzy D'Apice Maria
- Hunter Martin Tony
- Lorens Portalatin Anita
- Tomas Moquete Bernardo
- Tevin Cates Riff
- Toby Q. Burris Action
- Brooke Riley Anybodys
- Patrick Britton Diesel
- Will Shafer Baby John
- Hunter Douglas A-Rab
- Kade Owens Snow boy
- Anthony Ortega Chino
- Megan Alyssa Liles Consuela
- Jessica Lomas Francesca
- Nicole Palmer Rosalita
- Arisha Ramsehr Teresita
- Dominic Rodriguez Indio
- Michael Valderas Pepe
- Sophie Pritzkau Minnie
- Isabell Moon Velma
- Nancy R. Ward Graziella
- Doug Fowler Doc
- Chris Edwards Krupke/Gladhand
- Oz Kakowski Schrank
WEST SIDE STORY" is based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, entire original production directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, originally Produced on Broadway by Robert E. Griffith and Harold S. Prince by Arrangement with Roger L. Stevens. West Side Story is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://ntparep.org/season/west-side-story