NTPA Repertory Theatre Announces Cast And Crew For WEST SIDE STORY

North Texas Performing Arts Repertory Theatre is proud to announce their cast and crew for the iconic, Tony-winning Broadway musical "West Side Story."

Tony and Maria are two wide-eyed teenagers who fall in love despite the prejudices of their friends and society. As their friends and family battle with one another, Tony and Maria long for "a place for us...somewhere." Their struggle to survive in a world of hate, violence and prejudice is one of the most innovative, heart-wrenching and relevant musical dramas of our time

This modern production will be helmed by Director - Daniel Dean Miranda, Musical Director - Bethany Lorentzen, Choreographer - DeeDee Munson, Stage Manager - John Jovovich and Costume Designer-Tess Cutillo.

Cast includes:

Lizzy D'Apice Maria

Hunter Martin Tony

Lorens Portalatin Anita

Tomas Moquete Bernardo

Tevin Cates Riff

Toby Q. Burris Action

Brooke Riley Anybodys

Patrick Britton Diesel

Will Shafer Baby John

Hunter Douglas A-Rab

Kade Owens Snow boy

Anthony Ortega Chino

Megan Alyssa Liles Consuela

Jessica Lomas Francesca

Nicole Palmer Rosalita

Arisha Ramsehr Teresita

Dominic Rodriguez Indio

Michael Valderas Pepe

Sophie Pritzkau Minnie

Isabell Moon Velma

Nancy R. Ward Graziella

Doug Fowler Doc

Chris Edwards Krupke/Gladhand

Oz Kakowski Schrank

WEST SIDE STORY" is based on a conception of Jerome Robbins, Book by Arthur Laurents, Music by Leonard Bernstein, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, entire original production directed and choreographed by Jerome Robbins, originally Produced on Broadway by Robert E. Griffith and Harold S. Prince by Arrangement with Roger L. Stevens. West Side Story is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://ntparep.org/season/west-side-story





