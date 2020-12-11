Michelle B. Noah's BY THE NUMBERS: AN ENNEAGRAM SERIES on Exhibit at Eisemann Center

The work of Artist Michelle B. Noah BY THE NUMBERS: AN ENNEAGRAM SERIES is on exhibit at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, TX 75082. The installation will remain on exhibit from December 1, 2020 through January 24, 2021, in the Eisemann Center's Forrest & Virginia Green Mezzanine Gallery. BY THE NUMBERS: AN ENNEAGRAM SERIES is a visual exploration of the enneagram - a model of the human psyche that divides into nine types.

Michelle says, "I was inspired by my curiosity with how human beings are wired: we all have a distinct way of looking at the world. My visual interpretation of the enneagram world is inspired by the people I love. I love color and love expressing my emotions through color. Bright colors express optimism and the darker colors reflect the intensity and a dark moodiness. A year of creating these pieces has given me a framework to understand what motivates us and inspires us. It gives me insight into what gives us security and makes us soar and what gives us stress and weakness we fail to conquer. Take a journey through BY THE NUMBERS and see what you discover.

Michelle's BFA in painting and printmaking has had a profound influence on her current series. Printmakers love series of art and lots of color. Having her own art studio has also given her the space to spread out and paint over 30 paintings for this series.

Gallery hours are 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and during all public events. The exhibit is free and open to the public. The Charles W. Eisemann Center is located at 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson, Texas 75082 in the Galatyn Park Urban Center adjacent to the Galatyn Park DART rail station. For more information on exhibits and events, visit the website at www.eisemanncenter.com.