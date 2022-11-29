Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas To Present Lauren Gunderson's Music-Laced Play ADA AND THE ENGINE

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of the poignant pre-tech romance Ada and the Engine.

From prolific playwright Lauren Gunderson, this complex and beautifully written play explores the creativity and ingenuity that would ultimately lead to the digital revolution - starting in the unlikely place of 1830s England.

Making her MainStage directorial debut is Raven Lawes, whose haunting portrayal of Christine Penmark in last season's production of Bad Seed garnered rave reviews. "It's humbling to reflect on being given the opportunity to express my artistry both in front of and behind the curtain. Telling stories has always been a passion of mine and this story is definitely one worth telling." She continues, "One of the most remarkable aspects of Ada and the Engine is Ada's vision of the future, notably the potentiality in the 'analytic engine,' being used not only to compute but to create art. I hope audiences will sense the genius that these historical figures' passion, perseverance, and creativity held. Ada believed in the power of her ideas, in a future where the impossible was possible. I, too, believe that each us of hold a little genius within and, like Ada and Babbage, that we are all capable of making our dreams a reality."

This engaging historical drama runs January 20-February 4, 2023 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $25 to $32 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787). Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.