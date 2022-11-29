Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Mainstage Irving-Las Colinas To Present Lauren Gunderson's Music-Laced Play ADA AND THE ENGINE

From prolific playwright Lauren Gunderson, this complex and beautifully written play explores the creativity and ingenuity that would lead to the digital revolution.

Nov. 29, 2022  

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of the poignant pre-tech romance Ada and the Engine.

From prolific playwright Lauren Gunderson, this complex and beautifully written play explores the creativity and ingenuity that would ultimately lead to the digital revolution - starting in the unlikely place of 1830s England.

Making her MainStage directorial debut is Raven Lawes, whose haunting portrayal of Christine Penmark in last season's production of Bad Seed garnered rave reviews. "It's humbling to reflect on being given the opportunity to express my artistry both in front of and behind the curtain. Telling stories has always been a passion of mine and this story is definitely one worth telling." She continues, "One of the most remarkable aspects of Ada and the Engine is Ada's vision of the future, notably the potentiality in the 'analytic engine,' being used not only to compute but to create art. I hope audiences will sense the genius that these historical figures' passion, perseverance, and creativity held. Ada believed in the power of her ideas, in a future where the impossible was possible. I, too, believe that each us of hold a little genius within and, like Ada and Babbage, that we are all capable of making our dreams a reality."

This engaging historical drama runs January 20-February 4, 2023 in the Dupree Theater at the Irving Arts Center (3333 N. MacArthur Blvd, Irving). Single tickets range from $25 to $32 and are available for purchase through the Irving Arts Center Box Office (www.IrvingArtsCenter.com • 972-252-2787). Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the Irving Arts Center Box Office at 972-252-2787.




Undermain Theatre Announces The 2022 Recipient Of The Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund For New Work, Brian DangUndermain Theatre Announces The 2022 Recipient Of The Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund For New Work, Brian Dang
November 29, 2022

Undermain Theatre is pleased to announce the 2022 recipient of $10,000 from the Katherine Owens/Undermain Fund for New Work to playwright and poet Brian Dang for their ongoing work and to commission the future production of their play, This time for the Undermain stage.
The Wallace Announces New Ticketing Initiative, Dates, Cast & Crew For RENTThe Wallace Announces New Ticketing Initiative, Dates, Cast & Crew For RENT
November 28, 2022

The Wallace Theater and LHUCA has announced dates, cast, crew and a new ticketing initiative 'Pay What You Can' preview night for RENT!
Grand Prairie Arts Council to Present A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL in DecemberGrand Prairie Arts Council to Present A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL in December
November 25, 2022

The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present A CHRISTMAS STORY THE MUSICAL, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, book by Joseph Robinette, and direction by Kevin Velasquez. The show runs December 2 - 11, 2022, at the Uptown Theater.
Stage West Presents The Holiday Charmer HANDLE WITH CARE, By Jason Odell WilliamsStage West Presents The Holiday Charmer HANDLE WITH CARE, By Jason Odell Williams
November 23, 2022

How does someone cope with the loss (literally) of a much-loved relative on Christmas Eve, in a country where she doesn't speak the language?  Maybe life, or perhaps Fate, has a few surprises in store, in Jason Odell Williams' sweetly funny Handle with Care, which begins a 5-week regional premiere run Thursday, December 8.
Casa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre to Present CHRISTMAS WITH NAT AND NATALIE This Holiday SeasonCasa Mañana's Reid Cabaret Theatre to Present CHRISTMAS WITH NAT AND NATALIE This Holiday Season
November 23, 2022

Casa Mañana’s Reid Cabaret Theatre has completed phase 1 of its renovations and is thrilled to welcome patrons this holiday season. Christmas with Nat and Natalie features the music of the iconic father-daughter duo and will be the first show in the newly remodeled space.
