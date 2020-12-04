MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Presents A BROADWAY CHRISTMAS CABARET

Irving's own Amy Stevenson and Craig Boleman are back (virtually) to perform classic holiday songs with a couple of hilarious and touching surprises along the way in A Broadway Christmas Cabaret! The dynamic duo will set out to save the end of 2020 with songs from Elf, Meet Me in St. Louis, White Christmas, and so many more! All-star DFW theatre artists such as Ian Ferguson, Aubrey Ferguson, Brandon Wilhelm, Kristal Seid, Kim Swarner, Nicole Neely, Clayton Cunningham and a few more surprise guests will be tuning in to perform from afar. Coinciding with the live concert is an online auction featuring various gift baskets filled with luxurious holiday necessities and must-have gifts.

With the health and safety of performers and patrons of greatest importance, this fundraiser for MainStage Irving-Las Colinas will be streamed LIVE on December 10 at 7:30 PM. Access codes are $15 (single) and $25 (group/family) and are on sale now at www.MainStageIrving.com. MainStage subscribers, sponsors and donors who purchased this concert as an add-on will be contacted soon about how to secure their access codes to stream A Broadway Christmas Cabaret.

Patrons with ticketing questions should contact the MainStage's administrative office (972-594-6104 • info@irvingtheatre.org) or Irving Arts Center Box Office (972-252-2787). MainStage Irving-Las Colinas Board is funded in part by the City of Irving through the Irving Arts Board.

Photo credit: Mike Morgan Photography, Inc

