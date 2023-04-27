Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Stage to Present SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky

The concert will take place on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Lyric Stage to Present SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky

Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky is bringing his Broadway concert series to Dallas. Lyric Stage will present Seth's Broadway Concert Series: starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Rudetsky is teaming up with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (known for Beautiful, Waitress, Carousel, and The Minutes) for the special-event concert by Lyric Stage that will be filled with intimate, funny, behind-the-scenes stories mixed with incredible performances of the songs Mueller has performed on Broadway and beyond.

Mueller will recreate show-stopping performances from her unique Broadway career such as "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress, "If I Loved You" from Carousel and, of course, the title song from Beautiful. This spontaneous evening of show-stopping stories and hit Broadway show tunes will also feature Mueller recreating her recent triumph when she put her own spin on Miss Adelaide at the Kennedy Center's Guys And Dolls.

Tickets for this special one-night-only concert range from $40-$175. VIP tickets include premium seating and a meet and greet and photo op with the Broadway stars after the show for $250. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.

Seth's Broadway Concert Series: starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky

By Lyric Stage at The Majestic Theatre (1925 ELM Street, Dallas, TX 75201)

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Tickets: $40-250

Ticket link: https://www.lyricstage.org/sethsbroadwayconcertseries

About Lyric Stage

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 by Founder Steven Jones with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its 25+ year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which includes 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.




The Cliburn Presents Free Concerts In Lewisville, Plano, Dallas, And Southlake Photo
The Cliburn Presents Free Concerts In Lewisville, Plano, Dallas, And Southlake
Leading up to the third edition of the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival, taking place this June in Dallas, Texas, the Cliburn presents a series of free Cliburn in the Community concerts this May, featuring two phenomenal past Junior competitors. Full schedule is below.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra to Host Free Parks Concerts Beginning Next Month Photo
Dallas Symphony Orchestra to Host Free Parks Concerts Beginning Next Month
The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will kick off its beloved Parks Concerts with its annual Memorial Day concert at 8:15 pm and fireworks show at 9:30 pm at Flag Pole Hill. These outdoor concerts are family-friendly and free to attend. The program includes patriotic favorites, popular fare, and movie music.
KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts Photo
KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts
KINKY BOOTS is coming to Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts this month!
Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman Announces Summer Tour & Festival Dates For 2023 Photo
Singer/Songwriter Mark Newman Announces Summer Tour & Festival Dates For 2023
Mark Newman is back on tour - appearing LIVE in support of his latest single 'At The Border'' across several state lines.

More Hot Stories For You


MY SON THE WAITER A Jewish Tragedy, Comes To The Eisemann Center For Performing ArtsMY SON THE WAITER A Jewish Tragedy, Comes To The Eisemann Center For Performing Arts
April 26, 2023

In its 10th year of touring nationally, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy will return to the Eisemann Center for Performing Arts from July 6-30, 2023.
Dallas Symphony Orchestra to Host Free Parks Concerts Beginning Next MonthDallas Symphony Orchestra to Host Free Parks Concerts Beginning Next Month
April 25, 2023

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra will kick off its beloved Parks Concerts with its annual Memorial Day concert at 8:15 pm and fireworks show at 9:30 pm at Flag Pole Hill. These outdoor concerts are family-friendly and free to attend. The program includes patriotic favorites, popular fare, and movie music.
KINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the ArtsKINKY BOOTS to be Presented at Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts
April 24, 2023

KINKY BOOTS is coming to Rodenbaugh Theater at the Willow Bend Center of the Arts this month!
CRUEL INTENTIONS Comes to Stage West Next MonthCRUEL INTENTIONS Comes to Stage West Next Month
April 21, 2023

A group of privileged and hormonal teens from an exclusive prep school on summer vacay--that’s a recipe for all kinds of scheming and trouble, in the cult-fave Cruel Intentions: the ‘90s Musical, which begins a 3-week run at Stage West on Thursday, May 4. The production will continue at Uptown Players starting June 1.
Coppell Arts Center Presents FOUR DAY WEEKENDCoppell Arts Center Presents FOUR DAY WEEKEND
April 19, 2023

Coppell Arts Center has announced that Fort Worth-based comedy troupe, Four Day Weekend, will bring their hilarious brand of improv comedy to the Center's Main Hall for three performances – Thursday, May 11 (7:30 PM), Thursday, June 8 (7:30 PM), and Thursday, July 13 (7:30 PM).
share