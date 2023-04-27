Lyric Stage to Present SETH'S BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky

Sirius XM radio host Seth Rudetsky is bringing his Broadway concert series to Dallas. Lyric Stage will present Seth's Broadway Concert Series: starring Jessie Mueller and Seth Rudetsky at the Majestic Theatre on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 7:30 pm. Rudetsky is teaming up with Tony Award winner Jessie Mueller (known for Beautiful, Waitress, Carousel, and The Minutes) for the special-event concert by Lyric Stage that will be filled with intimate, funny, behind-the-scenes stories mixed with incredible performances of the songs Mueller has performed on Broadway and beyond.

Mueller will recreate show-stopping performances from her unique Broadway career such as "She Used to Be Mine" from Waitress, "If I Loved You" from Carousel and, of course, the title song from Beautiful. This spontaneous evening of show-stopping stories and hit Broadway show tunes will also feature Mueller recreating her recent triumph when she put her own spin on Miss Adelaide at the Kennedy Center's Guys And Dolls.

Tickets for this special one-night-only concert range from $40-$175. VIP tickets include premium seating and a meet and greet and photo op with the Broadway stars after the show for $250. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000.

About Lyric Stage

Lyric Stage, a Dallas-based 501c3 not-for-profit professional musical theatre company, was established in 1993 by Founder Steven Jones with the mission of developing and preserving the musical, a uniquely American art form. In its 25+ year history, Lyric Stage has produced over 125 productions, which includes 21 world-premiere musicals and 2 Off-Broadway shows. For more information, visit lyricstage.org.