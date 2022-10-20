Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lewisville Grand Theater To Screen THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

The event is being held in the Huffines Performance Hall and will be emceed by local actors Billy Betsill and Alli Franken.

Oct. 20, 2022  

Lewisville Grand Theater To Screen THE ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

Audiences are invited to "Do The Time Warp Again" and join the Lewisville Grand Theater for a screening of the cult-classic science fiction horror film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show on Friday, October 28 at 8 p.m.

Featuring actor Tim Curry in the iconic role of Dr. Frank N. Furter, this wildly entertaining film includes high-energy musical numbers, outlandish costumes, and plenty of audience participation. The event is being held in the Huffines Performance Hall and will be emceed by local actors Billy Betsill and Alli Franken.

Tickets are $10 and are available for purchase online at LewisvilleGrand.com/tix. Prop kits can also be purchased separately for $10.

Probably the oddest, most off-the-wall cult film ever made, this kinky rock'n'roll science fiction horror satire is everybody's favorite midnight show. Stranded during a storm, a newly-engaged couple seeks shelter in an eerie mansion inhabited by bizarre characters from the planet Transylvania including a rocking biker, a creepy butler, and Dr. Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite Frankenstein in rhinestone heels. The Rocky Horror Picture Show is a marvelous musical spoof which urges, "Give yourself over to absolute pleasure."

This film is rated R. Ticket holders under 17 require an accompanying parent or adult guardian (age 21 or older). Film contains mature content, including sex and nudity, violence, profanity, alcohol and drug use.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show is all about audience participation! The Grand is selling a limited number of prop kits for guests attending film screening. Kits are $10 each and can be purchased online. Prop kits will be available for pick up on the evening of the event. Each prop kit includes the following items: a water gun, bubbles (no rice is allowed in the theater), glow stick, bells, toilet paper roll, confetti popper, noisemaker, party hat, playing cards, foam hot dog, newspaper, and a bag. Costumes are welcome, and audience participation at different times during the film is encouraged; however, ticket holders may not bring their own prop kits.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards
submissions close in



